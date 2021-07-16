SHE WOLF Will Return to Adelaide For One Night Only Next Month

A show about Shakespeare's propaganda concerning Queen Margaret of Anjou from 500 years ago to shine a light on where we are in the 21st century. Daughter, princess, wife, queen, mother, warmonger, widow and crone... monster?

Queen Margaret of Anjou - the original Cersei Lannister; model for Claire Underwood; a woman so cutthroat and cold she would make Lady Macbeth sh*t her pants. Only none of that is true and the way we view women in positions of power hasn't changed much. Margaret was a French Princess and an English Queen. Demonized in her time and mythologized through history, she has become more legend than lady. But who was Queen Margaret; where was the divide between personal and personal and political?

'She Wolf' is a comedic exploration of the infamous Queen as presented by Shakespeare in 4 monologues that laid the foundation for a mythical monster.

Dates: August 7, 2021

Times: 7:00pm

Venue: The Rhino Room

Tickets: $28

TO BOOK TICKETS visit: https://adcom.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/10317