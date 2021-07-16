Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SHE WOLF Will Return to Adelaide For One Night Only Next Month

The show runs at the Rhino Room August 7, 2021.

Jul. 16, 2021  
A show about Shakespeare's propaganda concerning Queen Margaret of Anjou from 500 years ago to shine a light on where we are in the 21st century. Daughter, princess, wife, queen, mother, warmonger, widow and crone... monster?

Queen Margaret of Anjou - the original Cersei Lannister; model for Claire Underwood; a woman so cutthroat and cold she would make Lady Macbeth sh*t her pants. Only none of that is true and the way we view women in positions of power hasn't changed much. Margaret was a French Princess and an English Queen. Demonized in her time and mythologized through history, she has become more legend than lady. But who was Queen Margaret; where was the divide between personal and personal and political?

'She Wolf' is a comedic exploration of the infamous Queen as presented by Shakespeare in 4 monologues that laid the foundation for a mythical monster.

Dates: August 7, 2021
Times: 7:00pm
Venue: The Rhino Room
Tickets: $28

TO BOOK TICKETS visit: https://adcom.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/10317


