Registrations Are Open For SALA Festival 2025

The festival runs 1-31 August.
Get ready to showcase your creativity—registrations are open for the 2025 South Australian Living Artists (SALA) Festival! Running from 1 – 31 August, SALA is Australia's largest open-access visual arts festival and invites artists of all backgrounds, ages, and experience levels to take part.
Whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting your creative journey, SALA is your chance to connect with fellow artists and audiences across South Australia. From cafés to galleries, libraries to living rooms—if you've got a space to show your work, you're welcome to register and be part of this state-wide festival.
Registrations close on Wednesday, 14 May and everything you need to get started is on the SALA website: www.salafestival.com
Artists and venues can register online, and those looking for a space (or offering one) can connect through SALA's Artist & Venue Noticeboard. It's a fantastic way to turn unexpected locations into art destinations and bring visual art into every corner of the community.
SALA welcomes exhibitions and activities in-person or online. The only requirements? You must identify as South Australian, and be holding your exhibition somewhere in South Australia, at sometime during August. Beyond that, the possibilities are wide open.
Bridget Alfred, Interim CEO of SALA, says:
“SALA Festival is about community, creativity and welcoming visual artists at every stage of life and practice to take part, whether you're exhibiting from a home studio, a supermarket, kindergarten or gallery – or something totally unexpected – there's a place for you in SALA.
SALA is the time of year when South Australia explodes with visual art, and all creatives, from elite practitioners to those just getting started can be part of this incredible statewide event. It's easy to be involved, jump onto the SALA Festival website, reach out to our team if you need support and be part of SALA Festival 2025!”
Registered artists can also apply for a range of prestigious awards with cash prizes and professional development opportunities:
