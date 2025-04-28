Registrations Are Open For SALA Festival 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready to showcase your creativity—registrations are open for the 2025 South Australian Living Artists (SALA) Festival! Running from 1 – 31 August, SALA is Australia's largest open-access visual arts festival and invites artists of all backgrounds, ages, and experience levels to take part.

Whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting your creative journey, SALA is your chance to connect with fellow artists and audiences across South Australia. From cafés to galleries, libraries to living rooms—if you've got a space to show your work, you're welcome to register and be part of this state-wide festival.

Registrations close on Wednesday, 14 May and everything you need to get started is on the SALA website: www.salafestival.com

How It Works

Artists and venues can register online, and those looking for a space (or offering one) can connect through SALA's Artist & Venue Noticeboard. It's a fantastic way to turn unexpected locations into art destinations and bring visual art into every corner of the community.

SALA welcomes exhibitions and activities in-person or online. The only requirements? You must identify as South Australian, and be holding your exhibition somewhere in South Australia, at sometime during August. Beyond that, the possibilities are wide open.

Bridget Alfred, Interim CEO of SALA, says:

“SALA Festival is about community, creativity and welcoming visual artists at every stage of life and practice to take part, whether you're exhibiting from a home studio, a supermarket, kindergarten or gallery – or something totally unexpected – there's a place for you in SALA.

SALA is the time of year when South Australia explodes with visual art, and all creatives, from elite practitioners to those just getting started can be part of this incredible statewide event. It's easy to be involved, jump onto the SALA Festival website, reach out to our team if you need support and be part of SALA Festival 2025!”

Awards & Opportunities

Registered artists can also apply for a range of prestigious awards with cash prizes and professional development opportunities:

The City of Adelaide Award ($5,000): For artists exhibiting in any medium within Adelaide or North Adelaide whose work connects to the city.

The Advertiser Contemporary Art Award ($5,000): For the most outstanding contemporary artwork in the Festival.

City Rural Emerging Artist Award ($2,500): For early-career artists with under five years' professional experience.

Inspiring SA Science in Art Award ($2,500): For works engaging with STEMM (science, technology, engineering, maths, or medicine).

City of Unley Active Ageing Award ($2,000): For artists aged 60+, including an exhibition opportunity at Hughes Gallery in 2026.

Don Dunstan Foundation Award ($2,000): For work exploring social justice or equality themes that align with the Don Dunstan Foundation.

Whittles Body Corporate Management Services Venue Award ($2,000 for a metropolitan venue and $2,000 for a regional venue): For venues that exceed expectations in supporting artists exhibiting during SALA Festival 2025 and 2026.

Guildhouse Artist's Choice Award ($1,500): Artists of any medium, age or skill level are invited to vote for the SALA Award finalist whose artwork impressed them the most during the 2025 SALA Festival. Along with the cash prize and 12 month Guildhouse Accredited membership.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby