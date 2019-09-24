ReConnect 2019 Comes to Adelaide

Let's ReConnect! Everything at No Strings starts with a workshop - the Ignition Point - where theatre experimentation & (dis)ability meet. Experience this unique co-design process.



ReConnect 2019 features amazing new works created by all the No Strings performers in collaboration with: Tyson Olson, Ashleigh Hauschild, Stephanie Cavallaro, Artistic Associate Jermaine Hampton and Directed by Alirio Zavarce.

ReConnect is the annual showcase event for No Strings where our performers demonstrate their amazing abilities. Let us share with you all the new works that all of the No Strings performers have been creating.



Celebrate our 25th anniversary of No Strings Attached: The Theatre Redefining Disability. No Strings is a Multi Award Winning Theatre Company that creates original theatre through the unique perspectives of our artists and performers



Tickets available at "https://www.trybooking.com/BFOCM

*limited tickets will be available at the door



No Strings Attached creates original theatre through the unique perspectives of our artists and performers who live with disability. We produce locally, tour nationally and discover new talent in weekly workshops tailored to the individual needs of participants. We develop members' skills in all areas of theatre production and produce work which raises awareness for and about people with disabilities.

No Strings Attached was established in 1993 by performer, writer and entrepreneur Helen Flinter Leach. Our mission is to lead the way in training, services and opportunities for disabled artists by creating world class theatre, and we support members to develop career paths in the performing arts. We value entertainment and advocacy, individuality and community, unity and diversity.



Presented by No Strings Attached Theatre of Disability





