Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RAINING RED ROSES: THE HILDEGARD KNEF STORY Announced At Ayers House This February

The show will be held in the Ballroom at Ayers House.

Dec. 14, 2022  

RAINING RED ROSES: THE HILDEGARD KNEF STORY Announced At Ayers House This February

'When life gives you lemons, make lemonade' - this could be the mantra of Hildegard Knef, who rose from the rubble of wartime Berlin to become one of Germany's most celebrated performers.

Her story is told in song in a new cabaret show, 'Raining Red Roses' by Adelaide singer Shelley Dunstone.

Hildegard Knef trained as an actress during World War 2, surviving bombing, imprisonment and malnutrition to become a film star both in Germany and in Hollywood. No stranger to scandal, she became an early victim of 'cancel culture'. In the early 1960s, when all her film offers were withdrawn, she embarked on a singing career, which brought her even greater success. She recorded 50 albums, gave 100 concerts and wrote lyrics for 130 songs.

'Her career was powered by her unwavering belief that she should be showered with red roses,' Shelley said. 'Her life was a roller-coaster, and whenever something went wrong she picked herself up and forged ahead.'

Hildegard's story is told in English, with songs in German (with explanation) and in English. 'I've included some songs in English that I think Hildegard would have liked,' Shelley said.

Over the past decade, Shelley has created and performed numerous original cabaret shows including last year's 'Wanderlust', inspired by the discovery of her German ancestry. With 'Raining Red Roses' she ventures further into the world of German music and culture.

The show will be held in the Ballroom at Ayers House. Shelley will be accompanied on piano by Edward Heddle, who trained in New York and is currently working towards his Ph.D in music.

RAINING RED ROSES: THE Hildegard Knef STORY

17, 24 & 25 February, 6 pm

Ayers House

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2214913®id=315&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fadelaidefringe.com.au%2Ffringetix%2Fraining-red-roses-the-hildegard-knef-story-af2023?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Taylor Tomlinson Will Embark on THE HAVE IT ALL TOUR in June 2023 Photo
Taylor Tomlinson Will Embark on THE HAVE IT ALL TOUR in June 2023
Taylor Tomlinson has announced the 2023 dates of The Have It All Tour and she will be bringing the show to Australia. 
Adelaide Festival Welcomes Wouter Van Ransbeek as Associate Director For 2024-26 Photo
Adelaide Festival Welcomes Wouter Van Ransbeek as Associate Director For 2024-26
Adelaide Festival has announced international arts leader Wouter Van Ransbeek has joined the senior leadership team as Associate Director for delivery of the 2024 to 2026 Adelaide Festivals.
EVERYTHING IS A LIE Comes to Adelaide Fringe in March Photo
EVERYTHING IS A LIE Comes to Adelaide Fringe in March
A show dripping in nostalgia and broken hopes and dreams, Lauren Edwards proves that, even in  these challenging times, existential dread can still be cute. After her sell out solo debut in 2021,  Edwards finally brings her sharp and dry social commentary to the Adelaide stage with a whole new  show!
Business Womens Luncheon: Your Ticket to Financial Freedom! Comes to Adelaide Fringe Festi Photo
Business Women's Luncheon: Your Ticket to Financial Freedom! Comes to Adelaide Fringe Festival 2023
Join Diedre Dunning (Bartolo) and Pam Kruger (Edwards) as they host the most incredible multi-level marketing fempreneur business event EmpowHer! Blending 90s morning TV show vibes, televangelical preaching and massive grifter energy, you'll quickly be asking, “Where do I sign up!?”

More Hot Stories For You


Windmill Appoints Clare Watson as Artistic DirectorWindmill Appoints Clare Watson as Artistic Director
December 15, 2022

Chair of Windmill Theatre Company, Richard Harris, has announced that Clare Watson has been appointed as the incoming Artistic Director of Windmill Theatre Company.
RAINING RED ROSES: THE HILDEGARD KNEF STORY Announced At Ayers House This FebruaryRAINING RED ROSES: THE HILDEGARD KNEF STORY Announced At Ayers House This February
December 14, 2022

'When life gives you lemons, make lemonade' - this could be the mantra of Hildegard Knef, who rose from the rubble of wartime Berlin to become one of Germany's most celebrated performers.
Taylor Tomlinson Will Embark on THE HAVE IT ALL TOUR in June 2023Taylor Tomlinson Will Embark on THE HAVE IT ALL TOUR in June 2023
December 14, 2022

Taylor Tomlinson has announced the 2023 dates of The Have It All Tour and she will be bringing the show to Australia. 
Adelaide Festival Welcomes Wouter Van Ransbeek as Associate Director For 2024-26Adelaide Festival Welcomes Wouter Van Ransbeek as Associate Director For 2024-26
December 14, 2022

Adelaide Festival has announced international arts leader Wouter Van Ransbeek has joined the senior leadership team as Associate Director for delivery of the 2024 to 2026 Adelaide Festivals.
EVERYTHING IS A LIE Comes to Adelaide Fringe in MarchEVERYTHING IS A LIE Comes to Adelaide Fringe in March
December 13, 2022

A show dripping in nostalgia and broken hopes and dreams, Lauren Edwards proves that, even in  these challenging times, existential dread can still be cute. After her sell out solo debut in 2021,  Edwards finally brings her sharp and dry social commentary to the Adelaide stage with a whole new  show!
share