ON THE TERRACE Concerts Come to the North Terrace Next Month

Music-lovers are invited to a day of free pop-up concerts in Adelaide's iconic cultural institutions on North Terrace on Sunday, 14 November 2021.

Celebrating Adelaide's status as a UNESCO City of Music, On the Terrace is a welcoming and accessible mini-festival featuring performances by more than 40 high-calibre musicians, including Adelaide's experienced chamber musicians, rising stars and special guests.

On the Terrace is presented by Chamber Music Adelaide in partnership with the State Library South Australia; Migration Museum; Art Gallery of South Australia and SA Museum. Audiences discover a rich variety of performances amongst exhibitions and artefacts, inspiring a deeper engagement between music, artworks, history and place.

Chamber Music Adelaide's Chair, Jodi Glass, is looking forward to sharing the event with audiences and artists: "We are incredibly fortunate in Adelaide to have so many talented musicians and On the Terrace is a fantastic opportunity to see them perform live, free and in some of the most intriguing cultural spaces the City has to offer. It's a great day of discovering amazing and intimate musical experiences".

Special highlights on the day will include:

A collaboration between Soundstream's Gabriella Smart, Barkindji Song Woman Nancy Bates and the Inarma Women's Choir, performing in conjunction with the Tarnanthi Festival at Art Gallery of South Australia.

A dedicated Emerging Artist Showcase stage at the State Library of SA's Circulating Library will provide a platform for local early career musicians;

The SA Museum will showcase two of their STEAM Incubator projects with CMA ensembles: Kegelstatt Ensemble's Perspectives Trilogy and Various People Inc's Lifelines featuring new compositions exploring themes of the Australian polar expeditions.

On The Terrace is an award-winning free event that is designed to be enjoyed by music-lovers, culture-seekers and families of all ages, particularly those who may not already be familiar with chamber music. Performances are short (around 15 minutes each) and presented in a relaxed and enticing environment, allowing audiences to sample a wide range of musical styles.

Now in its sixth year, On the Terrace is expanding to include more artists than ever before. This year's program boasts double the number of performers, made possible by support from the Commonwealth's Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund - an Australian Government initiative.

The full program and schedule of performances for On the Terrace will be announced by Chamber Music Adelaide in the coming weeks.

For more information about Chamber Music Adelaide and On The Terrace, please visit: www.chambermusicadelaide.com.au