New Dates Announced For ZEVON – ACCIDENTALLY LIKE A MARTYR

Henry Wagons is all set to reprise his role as Warren Zevon in the new Australian production ZEVON - ACCIDENTALLY LIKE A MARTYR, following a critically acclaimed preview season at The Athenaeum Theatre in October 2019.

ZEVON - ACCIDENTALLY LIKE A MARTYR allows multi-media star, Henry Wagons the opportunity to explore and interpret some of rock's greatest lyrics and to once again inhabit the colourful lyrical world of Warren Zevon's songs, breathing new life into his visible hits Werewolves of London, Lawyers, Guns & Money and Excitable Boy.

Henry says, "I am thrilled to be playing the music of a true mastermind of song. Zevon, cheekily and charmingly, spins a lyric and winds a melody like no other. Even now, when I'm deep inside his catalogue, my jaw still drops at least once in every song at a random pearl of wisdom. We truly have one hell of a set list to share."

Musical Director Lachlan Bryan and The Martyrs honour his music and The producers, along with Henry and Lachlan, as the joint creators, have chosen to focus on the songs; to acknowledge the man's life and to shine light where darkness may have prevailed. The intention is to leave 'em smiling and their preview performances delivered as promised.



Lachlan Bryan says "Zevon's songs are dark, funny and brilliant all at once. It's been a great pleasure to immerse myself in them, and I can't wait to bring them to life again with this killer band of fine musicians and people."

Warren Zevon was the songwriter's songwriter. Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen covered his songs. Linda Ronstadt had massive hits with Poor Poor Pitiful Me and Carmelita. Jackson Browne was his producer and he called David Letterman his greatest champion

Zevon had a turbulent, erratic relationship with loved ones, supporters and the

music industry in general, fuelled by alcohol and drugs extravagance, which no doubt contributed to him becoming a cult figure rather than a major star. His songs captured the dark, colourful eccentricities and extremes of Los Angeles, his life and early death. His great passion was literature the crime writers of the day and he was their favourite songwriter.

Show Dates:

25 April - West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul

28 April - The Gov, Adelaide

30 April - The Palms, Melbourne

Tickets: www.theprestigepresents.com.au/zevon