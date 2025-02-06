NO LOVE SONGS Comes to Adelaide in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NO LOVE SONGS is a new musical by Kyle Falconer, lead singer of the Scottish band The View, which will tour Australia this year, with an exclusive season at Adelaide Festival Centre’s Space Theatre playing from 21 May to 1 June 2025.

The musical will star Keegan Joyce (Rake, Please Like Me) and Lucy Maunder (Chicago, Mary Poppins), with GP tickets on sale from today, Thursday, February 6.

NO LOVE SONGS began life in 2023 with a sellout season at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and a tour of the UK and has just completed its off-Broadway season ahead of a New York opening in March.

NO LOVE SONGS is inspired by Kyle Falconer’s real-life experiences with his partner Laura Wilde. Songs featured in this modern romance are taken from Falconer’s second solo album, No Love Songs for Laura, and have been reimagined for the stage.

This funny yet hard-hitting and powerful musical brings to life the joys and struggles of madly in love Jessie (Keegan Joyce) and Lana (Lucy Maunder) as they navigate the challenges of their new lives as parents. This is further complicated when singer/songwriter Jessie gets his big break in America, leaving Lana isolated back at home with their new baby. What follows is an emotional roller-coaster of turmoil, raw emotions and tears. Will the sparks that were there yesterday get them through tomorrow?

Actor and singer Keegan Joyce is best known for his starring role as Finnegan “Fuzz” Greene, the son of Richard Roxburgh’s character in ABC TV series Rake, as well as his featured role in ABC TV’s Please Like Me.

Lucy Maunder has cemented her reputation as one of Australia’s leading theatre artists with multiple award nominations and a variety of starring roles in music theatre productions that have toured both nationally and internationally.

NO LOVE SONGS will be Co-Directed by Andrew Panton and Tashi Gore. Andrew Panton is the current Artistic Director of Scotland’s Dundee Rep.

