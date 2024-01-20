MONSKI MOUSE'S BABY DISCO DANCE HALL and BABY CABARET Return to the Adelaide Fringe

This Adelaide Fringe season, Monski Mouse is back with her early years shows that give audiences the chance to do just that, as they throw shapes at Baby Disco Dance Hall or 'sing out Louise' at Baby Cabaret.

Monski Mouse has been making beautiful, bonkers, inclusive, interactive music shows for early years audiences for the last 12 years on the international festival circuit and is still going strong.

“I love what I do, and I don't take for granted that it is an absolute privilege to be giving a child their first ever festival experience. It is a true honour and I am very grateful to audiences for trusting me to bring them some deliciously silly and inspired musical fun.” says Monski Mouse.

First launched in 2012, Monski Mouse's Baby Disco Dance Hall is a show where gran, uncle, mum, dad, babies, tots, preschoolers and early primary humans, can dance, party and play, to classic tracks, crazy tunes, and thumping nursery rhymes. This international festival hit entices audiences to step out of their comfort zones and immerse themselves in full disco-dancing-role-play.

Launched in 2018, Monski Mouse's Baby Cabaret, plays to the same extended family audience as the Disco, but instead of dancing we are invited to warm up those vocal chords in a sing-a-long cabaret like no other. With a talented ensemble cast from the world of music and comedy circuit, Monski Mouse takes us on a live music journey exploring all the important themes: transport, wiggly worms, elephants, teapots and the existential ways of the toddler. Expect gorgeous vocals, quirky puppetry, and comedy surprises.

The perfect family day out for local Adelaide families and visitors to the City with young children, Monski Mouses' shows are playing The Garden of Unearthly Delights, amidst its food stalls and family friendly park lands wonderground. Baby Disco and Baby Cabaret are the MUST-SEE shows for young families at the Festival.

Monski Mouse's Baby Disco Dance Hall has won critical praise around the world, described as: "the best dance party with your under 5 year old that you've ever had” declared Edinburgh Families Magazine. The South London Press stated: “its not often you see a load of grown men get down on the floor and meow, but this this was no ordinary gig”, and Primary Times shared, “In minutes, there wasn't a mummy, daddy, baby, toddler or child in the house that wasn't busting some moves... We had a (glitter)ball'. And her more recent creation, Baby Cabaret has been described as having “moments of utter beauty” in the five star review by Edinburgh Festivals Magazine and has been enthusiastically tweeted about by comedy stars, Al Murray, Richard Herring and Rachel Parris.

Building on a glittering international career as a quirky festival DJ, stints as an actor and puppeteer in early childhood theatre in Australia and a bout of Gaulier clown training in Paris, Monski Mouse continues to delight audiences around the world, including making her China debut in a Festival in Shanghai last October.



Monski Mouse's Baby Disco Dance Hall plays every Weekend in the Victoria Speigeltent and Monski Mouse's Baby Cabaret plays every Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Fringe in the Spiegelzelt, all in The Garden of Unearthly Delights. Ever popular with audiences, Baby Disco Dance Hall sold out its entire run at both Edinburgh and Adelaide Fringes in 2022 and 2023 and both shows are currently selling fast, book now to avoid disappointment.



Baby Disco Creative Team:

Written and Performed by Monica Corduff-Gonzalez (Monski Mouse)

Main Dancer Cast: Frehd Souther-Starr, Ninian Donald

Produced by Monski Mouse Media

Baby Cabaret Creative Team:

Written and performed by Monica Corduff-Gonzalez (Monski Mouse)

Cast: Monica Corduff-Gonzalez (Monski Mouse), Johnno Lattin, plus more tba.

Produced by Monski Mouse Media

Monski Mouse’s Baby Disco Dance Hall



The Victoria Spiegeltent

The Garden of Unearthly Delights

February: 17th 11am & 1pm, 24th 11am, 25th 11am & 1pm

March: 2nd 10am, 3rd 10am & 1.30pm, 9th 11am, 10th 11am & 1pm, 11th 11am, 16th 11am, 17th 11am &1pm.

Direct ticket link: Click Here



Recommended age suitability: 0-5 years.

Monski Mouse’s Baby Cabaret



Spiegelzelt

The Garden of Unearthly Delights

17, 18, 23, 24, 25 February, 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17 March at 4pm

Direct ticket link: Click Here

Recommended age suitability: 0-5 years.

