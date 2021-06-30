MACBETH Will Be Performed at Independent Theatre Next Month

Independent Theatre has announced its upcoming production of Macbeth, running this July and August.

Are you brave enough to tempt fate and witness the dark and thrilling tale of Lord Macbeth's ambitious climb to power and shocking decent into madness?

Seeing Shakespeare live on stage is on the bucket-list for many theatre lovers and with Independent Theatre's penchant for spectacular visuals how could you go past what Artistic Director Rob Croser has in store for the world's greatest tragedy?

Witches, ghosts, and spectral daggers - there are enough supernatural goings on in Macbeth to shake a stick at (or spear for that matter).

The infamous Scottish play is steeped in superstition both on and off the stage, with many actors too scared to utter its name for fear they'll bring down a curse upon the whole affair.

And who better to tackle the role of Macbeth than Adelaide's adopted son Matt Hyde? Fresh from his triumph as Max in our sold-out production of Bent last year, Matt will don the crown as Lord Macbeth with Lady Macbeth portrayed by the incredibly talented Rebecca Kemp, in her first Independent Theatre production.

Book now to see the mesmerising vision Artistic Director Rob Croser and his cast and crew have in store for the rest of us. Limited season Friday July 30 - Saturday August 7 at the Goodwood Theatre.

Tickets available at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=705624

Dates: 30 July - 7 August

Location: Goodwood Theatre, 166a Goodwood Road, Goodwood

Learn more: https://www.independenttheatre.org.au/2021-season/2021/2/18/cpjnxsfbxzljhpaotfdkt1cutu8dr5-3gr2x