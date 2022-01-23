KYM'S OVERALL EXTRAVAGANZA SHOWCASE VOLUME 2 to Run At ADELAIDE FRINGE

Adelaide-based comedian and recipient of the 2021 Spirit of the Fringe award Kym Mackenzie returns after last year's sell-out debut Adelaide Fringe season to perform a dynamic solo variety showcase of his many talents. "Kym's Overall Extravaganza Showcase" presents at Gluttony for the first time, utilising The Piglet to continue Kym's story with classic and new performances that incorporate comedy, dance, music and spoken word. The show will take place at The Pig in Gluttony in Rymill Park/Murlawirrapurka on March 8th, 9th, 15th, 16th, and 19th.

Kym's life has taken dramatic, hilarious, and at times, terrifying turns, yet he has utilised adversity and restriction to fuel his passion to entertain and share. The global pandemic has been an isolating and challenging time for artists personally and professionally, yet Kym hopes to inspire and instill pride in those who feel similarly isolated or restricted by their own disability or circumstances.

The lived experience of intellectual disability, isolation, and finding community through the arts scene as a young performer fostered confidence and pride in Kym's talents, and impressed upon him the power that story and performing have to connect and inspire.

"It's important to provide opportunities for everyone to listen to diverse stories and experiences," says performer Kym Mackenzie, "At my show you're going to hear some of my history, my passions, and be taken on a journey across my smorgasbord of skills."

"Kym's Overall Extravaganza Showcase Volume 2" brings together a small team including Director Phi Theodoros (of Ukulele Dream Girl fame), facilitator Kelly Vincent (True Ability Theatre), and guitarist Patrick Maher to support Kym in the story of achieving his stage dreams. This updated show explores Kym's experience with some scary health issues in 2012, complicated emotional states during COVID, finding resilience through music, and his hopes for the future as the Arts industry struggles to find its feet.

"It's an absolute honour working with Kym on this show and supporting him to share his story,"says director & community arts worker Phi Theodoros. "When Kym steps on stage not only does he light up, but so do the audience. It's pure joy."

Kym Mackenzie began treading the boards as an actor in 1992 with the Bedford Players. Now he is well known amongst the local scene volunteering at events and festivals or proudly cheering his friends on from the audience. While Kym loves to share the stage, he is excited to be refining his craft as a solo performer in Adelaide Fringe 2022.

