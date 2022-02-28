Her Majesty's Theatre Wins National Award at the Australian Institute of Building Professional Excellence in Building Awards

The iconic Her Majesty's Theatre in Adelaide has delivered another stellar performance, winning a major award at the Australian Institute of Building (AIB) Professional Excellence in Building Awards at the weekend.

The stunning redeveloped theatre took out the Commercial Construction ($60m plus) Award nationally, awarded to Hansen Yuncken in recognition of individual building professionals who have demonstrated leadership and assisted the on-time and on-budget delivery of exceptional construction projects.

Originally opened in 1913, Adelaide's oldest continually operating theatre was transformed into a larger and more accessible venue with state-of-the-art facilities - its $66 million redevelopment was unveiled in June 2020.

The redevelopment was built by national construction company Hansen Yuncken and designed by Adelaide-based COX Architecture, and managed by the South Australian Department of Planning, Transport and Infrastructure and Adelaide Festival Centre.

The project employed more than 150 construction workers at its peak and engaged a 90 per cent South Australian work force, including specialist artisan contractors and local craftspeople.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "We are delighted to see Her Majesty's Theatre receive the great recognition it deserves and for the spectacular work done by the team at Hansken Yuncken on this much loved Australian arts venue.

"This award further highlights the building and creative talent we have here in South Australia and our ability to design and deliver world class architecture when we collaborate with passionate people and share a vision for excellence."

Hansen Yuncken Project Director and Construction Manager Scott Brumfield: "Hansen Yuncken is proud to have received this national recognition for the Her Majesty's Theatre redevelopment.

"This showcases the passion for this project to be delivered at an exceptional standard, using skilled trades and a wonderful collaboration with Adelaide Festival Centre."

'The Maj' has showcased many big names across 108 years including Luciano Pavarotti, Dame Gracie Fields, Bill Haley and His Comets, Maggie Smith, Chris Isaak, Archie Roach, Alan Cumming and Paul Kelly and Her Majesty's Theatre ambassadors including Adelaide's own Robyn Archer AO, Greta Bradman, David Campbell OAM and Peter Goers OAM along with Kate Ceberano AM, Ali McGregor, Todd McKenney, Rhonda Burchmore OAM and Meow Meow.

This award adds to an impressive list of accolades for Her Majesty's Theatre including:

Master Builders South Australia Building Excellence Awards 2021:

Interior /Finishes Commercial awarded to JRCM Commercial Joinery

Commercial/Industrial Building $50M- $100M awarded to Hansen Yuncken

Australian Institute of Building - South Australia and Northern Territory Professional Excellence in Building Awards 2021:

Commercial Construction $60 million plus - Hansen Yuncken

Professional Excellence - Hansen Yuncken's Chris Cavenett, Her Majesty's Theatre Project Manager

Australian Institute of Architects SA 2021

City of Adelaide Prize - COX Architecture

David Saunders Award for heritage - COX Architecture

Jack Mcconnell Award for Public Architecture - COX Architecture

Upcoming shows at Her Majesty's Theatre include The Picture of Dorian Gray starting next week, Girl From The North Country from March 25, Archie Roach - Tell Me Why in April, Australia's homegrown pop icons Human Nature in May and Broadway and West End hit musical SIX The Musical from May 21.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival in June will also have performances at Her Majesty's Theatre this year including world premiere show Songs My Mother Taught Me featuring Artistic Director Tina Arena.

Tickets at adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au and adelaidecabaretfestival.com.au