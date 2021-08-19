Glass Artist Liam Fleming Announced as 2021 Guildhouse Fellow

Guildhouse, the Art Gallery of South Australia and the James & Diana Ramsay Foundation are delighted to announce South Australian glass artist Liam Fleming as the 2021 Guildhouse Fellow - a twelve-month fellowship valued at over $50,000.

The Guildhouse Fellowship was inaugurated in 2019 with the generous support of leading philanthropists, the James & Diana Ramsay Foundation, to recognise and elevate South Australian artistic ambition. The annual fellowship offers a transformative opportunity for one mid-career South Australian visual artist each year, awarding funding to support research and development, including the creation of new work, and a presentation outcome at AGSA.

This year's Guildhouse Fellow, Adelaide-based glassblower, artist and designer Liam Fleming, is recognised for his unique sculptural objects which playfully test the constraints of glassblowing. Using a kiln to perform 'controlled demolition' of his work, he explores the complicated relationship between craft, art, design and architecture. A graduate of the prestigious JamFactory Associate program, Fleming is a finalist in AGSA's Ramsay Art Prize 2021 and has exhibited extensively including internationally at London Design Week, Milan Design Week and in Berlin for Australia Now.

Liam Fleming says, "The Guildhouse Fellowship is really coming at a critical moment for me, when I've invested a great deal of energy into taking my work in new directions...I feel a shift occurring. Such belief and encouragement will afford me time and space to refine my practice and focus my energy entirely on making. The James & Diana Ramsay Foundation opens up a spectrum of opportunities that are profoundly important for and deeply valued by artists."

The Fellowship's 2021 selection panel, comprised AGSA Assistant Director, Artistic Programs Dr Lisa Slade, Guildhouse Chief Executive Officer, Emma Fey and guest judge, Jose da Silva, Director of UNSW Galleries, were united in their decision, noting the strength and diversity of South Australia's artistic community.

The selection panel commented, "Liam Fleming's works are captivating in their demonstration of expert technique, uncertainty and imperfection. Liam's work makes a vital contribution to contemporary Australian art through glass and we believe that he will take full advantage of this momentous opportunity to build momentum in his career."

James & Diana Ramsay Foundation Executive Director, Kerry de Lorme says, "Liam Fleming's practice demonstrates the clarity of purpose, ambition and experimentation we aspire to support through the Guildhouse Fellowship. We recognise how important and unique opportunities such as this are, particularly with a presentation outcome at AGSA. The Guildhouse Fellowship makes a unique contribution to the development of South Australian artists' careers and the state's cultural economy more broadly. We can see the impact the Fellowship has had for past Fellows Troy-Anthony Baylis and Sera Waters and are delighted to confirm our continued support for a further three years."

AGSA Director, Rhana Devenport ONZM commented, "The Guildhouse Fellowship is critical to the sustainability and growth of artistic excellence in South Australia. We commend the James & Diana Ramsay Foundation for their visionary support and we look forward to collaborating with Liam on a Fellowship outcome to be presented at AGSA."

Now in its third year, the Guildhouse Fellowship has had meaningful impact for previous recipients. Following travel and research in Berlin in 2019, inaugural Fellow Troy-Anthony Baylis developed a series of powerful new textile works using text as a vehicle to examine identity, colonial place making and Aboriginal sovereignty.

Current Guildhouse Fellow, Dr Sera Waters' compelling work is reaching audiences throughout Australia via several significant projects including Eucalyptusdom at Powerhouse Museum, a solo exhibition at Hugo Michell Gallery, Adelaide, and group exhibitions in Tasmania, Queensland and regional South Australia. Waters' work will also be featured in the international Climate Badges project at two venues in the United Kingdom.

The 2021 Guildhouse Fellow, Liam Fleming is a finalist in the $100,000 acquisitive Ramsay Art Prize, made possible through the support of the James & Diana Ramsay Foundation, currently on display at AGSA until 22 August 2021.