Fringe Queens to Celebrate International Women's Day Tonight!

THE QUEENS' raucous late-night Fringe show Club Queens will celebrate the incoming International Women's Day with a stellar line-up of female Fringe stars tonight (March 6) at the Queens Theatre.

Joining host Amelia Ryan will be some of the biggest names in cabaret, as acclaimed singers and performers Libby O'Donovan, Johanna Allen, Tash York and Michelle Pearson will all hit the Queens Theatre stage from 11.15pm tonight as part of this special one-off Club Queens show.

"In an almighty celebration of women, ahead of International Women's Day on Monday, I'm so excited to be hosting this gorgeous gaggle of gals," says Amelia Ryan. "Come one, come all. Let's start the weekend on a high and celebrate these amazing women in art, cabaret and music!"

Club Queens is a late-night variety hour where the stars of The Queens can let loose and come out to play every Friday and Saturday night during the Fringe.

It's where anything goes and anything can happen, as witnessed by some of Australia's finest cabaret, comedy and music stars who have all hit the Club Queens stage over the first few weeks of the Fringe, including Paulini, Paul McDermott, Catherine Alcorn, Sarah McLeod and Reuben Kaye.

And the names will continue to flock to Club Queens on Saturday night as local cabaret superstar Carla Lippis hosts a huge line-up of Fringe talent with Hugh Sheridan, Prinnie Stevens, Simon Taylor and Mark Stefanoff all confirmed to perform.

Held every Friday and Saturday night from 11.15pm during the festival season, Club Queens brings the flavours of cabaret clubs from New York's East Village and London's West End to the Adelaide Fringe.

The Queens, Queens Theatre, corner Playhouse Lane and Gilles Arcade

Friday 5 March, 11.15pm: Amelia Ryan (host), Libby O'Donovan, Johanna Allen, Tash York and Michelle Pearson

Saturday 6 March, 11.15pm: Carla Lippis (host), Hugh Sheridan, Prinnie Stevens, Simon Taylor and Mark Stefanoff

thequeensadelaide.com.au/ourprogram/club-queens