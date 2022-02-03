First Nations Contemporary Circus Explores Harmony and Conflict at Adelaide Fringe

Common Dissonance is a new contemporary circus work produced by Na Djinang Circus and directed by company founder and Wakka Wakka man, Harley Mann.

For thousands of years in Australia, understanding of the world came from dreamtime stories, song lines, and oral histories all of which are still relevant to many Australians. Our environment is riddled with the hypocrisies of a culturally diverse past lingering in the wake of a globalised present.

Featuring two performers with shared and distinctly individual experiences, this work aims not only to explore the harmony and conflict of contemporary Australian reasoning, but to find a Common Dissonance.

Na Djinang Circus is working towards producing contemporary circus by and for young Australians establishing their social and artistic identity. With the company, Mann wants to "showcase the talent and unique insight of the next generation."

