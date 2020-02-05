FRANKLY'S WORDROBE Comes to Adelaide Fringe 2020

Grown up an only child?

Wondered: is it a chemical burn, or am I just high?

Accidentally stolen a small child's cat?

A mixed-load-cycle cabaret of hoarded clothes and the stories they keep, step inside the wordrobe and into something a little more uncomfortable...

Reveered for her unique aproach to songwriting and genuine connection with her audiences, Adelaide's Dive Bar Sweetheart returns with her fourth original work centered around the theme of 'the uncomfortable.' From a ludicrist waxing story to saving a life, it's amazing how much Frankly keeps locked in her Wordrobe.

Frankly's Wordrobe is showing across 11 nights during the Adelaide Fringe Festival at The Astor Hotel: Gillies Room (437 Pultney St).

Tickets are available via the Adelaide Fringe website, www.adelaidefringe.com.au or purchased at the door on the night of the performance costing $10-15.

Please arrive punctually. Show duration is 55 minutes, no interval.





