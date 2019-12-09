Elizabeth Davie Stars In APEX PREDATOR At Adelaide Fringe 2020

Following the standout national success of her debut, Super Woman Money Program, which won the FRINGE WORLD Best Comedy Award in 2018, Elizabeth Davie returns to Adelaide Fringe in 2020 with her new show Apex Predator.

As the recipient of the 2020 Adelaide Fringe Matt Tarrant Emerging Performer Grant, Davie will be mentored by Matt Tarrant and supported by the Adelaide Fringe Artist Fund to present Apex Predator at the festival.

In Apex Predator, Davie explores every woman's fantasy of having nothing to fear in a dark alley, or just going to the shops for some milk, with her clown character Lucretia Mackintosh. Davie says "I wanted to create a black comedy that imagines what it would be like to not be afraid of sexual harassment or violence, that subverts the roles of predator and prey." Brutally funny and joyfully dark, Apex Predator is both personal and political, exploring danger, vulnerability and power through physical comedy, stand up and clowning.

Commenting on the inspiration behind Apex Predator, Davie says: "Research shows around 90 per cent of Australian women have experienced cat-calling, and more than half were still children the first time it happened. One in six Australian women have experienced physical or sexual violence and Destroy The Joint and Counting Dead Women report that to date, 52 Australian women have been killed by violence in 2019. It's a universal experience that no one should experience."

Apex Predator comes to Adelaide Fringe Festival from 3 - 15 March 2020. Tickets available from adelaidefringe.com.au





