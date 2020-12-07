Critically Acclaimed Miss Friby Announced at Adelaide Fringe

Melbourne's sequined satirist busts the borders to bring her riotous comedy cabaret to Adelaide Fringe 2021.

Armed with a clever pun filled script, a horde of costumes and a rather grim view of the future, Miss Friby, is finally bringing her unique brand of cabaret to Adelaide Fringe 2021. The premiere season of 'Absolute Riot' will be presented at The Lark, a brand new COVID safe venue located in the Gluttony hub from the 2nd to the 20th of March.

Is joy compatible with rage? This 'Head to Toe Talented' (theatrepress.com) showgirl plans to find out, with high end choreography, exotic vocals, lyrical-contemporary-jazz-ballet-magic and biting satire. Miss Friby's ability to 'have the audience eating out of the palm of her hand' (artshub.com) guarantees that this is THE cathartic comedy cabaret experience you never knew you needed.

'I am a spectacle girl at heart, and taking a 'spectacle' anywhere is costly', says the show creator Elizabeth Dawson-smith, as she reflects on her decision to present a season after being offered venue support through the 'Fringe Sisterhood Program'. With women identified as the 'hardest hit during COVID' (abc.com), Gluttony and Happy Haps Productions are supporting a handpicked program of female led productions to present at The Lark, a 160 capacity COVID-safe (open air) venue.

While Kyle Sandilands didn't 'get it', and Andrew Bolt called her 'a waste of arts funding', Miss Friby's extensive performance career, charming audiences and awards judges across film, television and live performance, suggests otherwise. Green Room Award Nominee 2012/15, Fields Award Finalist 2015 and Australia's Got Talent Finalist 2013, Miss Friby's eye for the 'unexpected and brilliant' (danceinforma.com) has been featured at the prestigious National Gallery of Victoria, presented as one of the 'Top 12 Shows to Watch' by multi-arts behemoth, Woodford Folk Festival, and enjoyed numerous national tours since 2010.

With such rapport for her variety works, it is no wonder that artists engage Elizabeth's unique eye for direction and choreography, which you can see in the 2020-21 Adelaide Fringe shows, 'Bubble Show For Adults Only' and 'Catch Jazida' ('Dance Weekly' Award Winner 2020). With an academic background in early burlesque techniques, Elizabeth was also behind multiple winning acts for Miss Burlesque Australia (Zelia Rose 2014, Egson Ham 2015 and Bettie Bombshell 2019).

'I'm just glad to be busting out of those 5kms again!', says Melbourne based creator/performer, Elizabeth Dawson-smith. After living through, arguably some of the toughest lock down restrictions in the world for much of 2020, an 'Absolute Riot' is guaranteed.

Available at www.adelaidefringe.com.au from December 18th onwards.

