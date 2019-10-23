Coming Back Out Salon for LGBTI+ Elders Announced 9 November 2019

Over 350+ Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Gender Diverse and Intersex elders and their allies will take political action and reclaim a large civic space to eat, drink, dance, reminisce and dream together to create a bright, accessible and inclusive future.

On Saturday, 9 November 2019, The Coming Back Out Salon will be a very special soiree that takes over The Mural Hall in partnership with Yo-Yo Ma's The Bach Project as part of the Day of Action to celebrate and acknowledge LGBTI+ elders.

Three years ago, Tristan Meecham from All The Queens Men founded The Coming Back Out Ball, "The inaugural ball was culturally and historically significant to many intersections of the LGBTI+ community."

"It was our way of giving back to a group of people who, although certainly deserve it, did not always have the opportunities to access a lavish event of recognition and celebration," explained Meecham.

This year the ball has evolved into The Coming Back Out Salon - it's guided by a social mission informed by the growing research around isolation and loneliness plaguing elderly populations; which is deemed even more acute for LGBTI people.

Research also revealed that some LGBTI+ elders conceal their sexual, gendered or cultural identity or variation(s) when they access aged care services, because they believe they aren't safe.

The Coming Back Out Salon is a gift that acknowledges the resilience of the LGTBI+ community - it's a gift of visibility to LGBTI+ elders who have lived through it all and it's a safe space for those elders just discovering themselves.

For over five years, All The Queens Men have been running monthly LGBTI+ Elders Dance Clubs - now programmed across Australia and also internationally throughout Scotland, which will host the first international The Coming Back Out Ball in mid 2020.

Date Saturday, 9 November 2019

Time 3pm for 3.30pm until 6.30pm

Location The Mural Hall, Level 6, 314-336 Bourke Street, Melbourne (entry via Myer Store ground floor, Bourke Street Mall, then proceed to level 6)

Dress Fabulous!

Soiree - includes drinks and afternoon tea with entertainment featuring acclaimed Australian LGBTI+ artists and internationally renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma

Tickets FREE - bookings essential (with donations upon entry)

Bookings comingbackoutball.com

The Coming Back Out Salon is created by All The Queens Men in collaboration with Yo-Yo Ma's Bach Project and is supported by Victorian State Government, City of Melbourne and the Victorian Seniors Festival.

LGBTI+ Elders Dance Club

by All The Queens Men

Established to compliment The Coming Back Out Ball, LGBTI+ Elders Dance Club is a fabulous, free monthly social event for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Gender Diverse, Intersex and their allies! All are welcome to come along and learn new dances, enjoy delicious catering and drinks and interact with the whole rainbow community. LGBTI+ Elders Dance Club champions the recreational and social rights of LGBTI+ elders, creating a regular space for the whole rainbow community that is safe and inclusive. No dance experience necessary. The event is held monthly at The Melba Spiegeltent in partnership with Yarra City Council.

All The Queens Men

www.allthequeensmen.net

All The Queens Men (ATQM) is an independent arts company based in Melbourne, Australia. Established by Australian artists Tristan Meecham and Bec Reid, ATQM collaborates with communities of all shapes, sizes, and identities to produce transformative creative experiences that champions equlity, social health and human connection. ATQM values pride, respect, activism, generosity and radical optimism. With over 30 years of combined experience in community committed arts practice ATQM has presented leading large-scale community projects locally, nationally and internationally including at Ansan Arts Festival (South Korea), ANTI Contemporary Arts Festival (Finland), Arts Centre Melbourne, Art House (Melbourne), Bleach Festival (Gold Coast), City of Melbourne, Darwin Festival, Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture, National Theatre of Scotland/ Eden Court Theatre / Luminate Festival (UK), Next Wave Festival (Melbourne), Sydney Festival, Taipei Arts Festival (Taiwan) and West Kowloon Cultural Arts District (Hong Kong) amongst many others.





