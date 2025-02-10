Comic Seamas Carey Brings HELP! I THINK I'M A NATIONALIST to Adelaide Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An internationally acclaimed controversial one-man comedy show on identity, second homes, xenophobia and bagpipes, Help! I Think I'm A Nationalist will take Adelaide Fringe 2025 by storm following sold out UK tours.

Who am I? Where do I belong? Is it okay to be a nationalist? Cornish comic, performer, podcaster and piano tuner Seamas Carey is confused. He's watched gentrification sweep through his rural hometown. There's nowhere to live, yet second homes stand empty. He wishes his Cornish home was more welcoming and inclusive, but watches 'London money' sow division and suspicion.

Could closing borders and nationalism be the answer?

Where's the line between pride and power?

What happens when it all goes too far?

Credits:

Written & performed by Seamas Carey

Directed by Agnieszka Blonska

Co-Presented by Joanne Hartstone

Produced by Sian Weeding

Help! I Think I'm A Nationalist which will be performed at Adelaide College of Arts, The STABLES and Goodwood Theatre & Studios, Main Theatre from 21 February to the 20 March 2025.

The Adelaide Fringe season follows extensive sold-out UK tours, where it gained critical acclaim "Thoughtful, Nuanced and Entertaining" The Times. The Adelaide Fringe marks the show's international debut, which is being adapted for an Australian audience by Seamas and the show's director, Agnieszka Blonska.

Seamas said, "While the show was initially hyperlocal with niche references, the topics are universal, and it was always the goal to make the show highly accessible".

"For Adelaide Fringe, I am a visitor to Australia and I'm incredibly proud to tell you where I'm from".

Seamas is a global artist with a passion for work that is humorous, interactive and made in collaboration with communities. His podcast The Reason Why explores many elements of Cornish identity and was an inspiration for Help! I Think I'm A Nationalist.

