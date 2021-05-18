Casting Announced For FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY

Producers of Friends! The Musical Parody today announced the cast who will be playing these much-loved and iconic roles in the Australian tour.

Acclaimed musical theatre performer Ali Calder (Wicked, Legally Blonde) has won the role of Monica, Belinda Jenkin (50 Shades! The Musical Parody, Top Gun the Musical) will play Phoebe, and Sarah Krndija (As You Like It, Sunday In The Park With George) will be Rachel. WAPPA graduate Maverick Newman (The King and I, Spring Awakening) will play Chandler, recent VCA Graduate Joseph Spanti (Spring Awakening, Netflix' Dive Club) will play Joey, and Tyran Stig makes his professional debut in the role of Ross. Shakespearean actor Chris Huntly-Turner (A Midsummer Night's Dream and Merchant of Venice at Pop-up Globe) will play Gunther, while Nicole Herreen (50 Shades! The Musical Parody, Little Women) and Elliot Baker (Sweet Charity, The Fawlty Towers Tribute Show) are the swings.

""We couldn't be more thrilled with this incredibly talented cast who will be bringing our favourite friends to life on stage," said producer Sam Klingner.

Friends! The Musical Parody will open at Melbourne's Comedy Theatre on 15 June, with seasons in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth following.

Join your six favourite friends at their favourite café for a night of unstoppable laughs with a new musical that lovingly lampoons the beloved NBC sitcom. Friends! The Musical Parody celebrates the misadventures of our favourite group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.

It's a seemingly typical day in New York coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear!

Follow Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe as they navigate life and friendship, all the while reliving favourite moments from the smash hit TV show. Friends! The Musical Parody plucks the best moments from the show's decade long run and recreates the moments through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp.

Friends! The Musical Parody will be directed by Dash Kruck, with choreography by Cameron Mitchell, set and costume design by Frances Hannaway, lighting design by Jason Glenwright and musical direction by Steven Kreamer.

We hope this news makes your day, your month or even your year! Friends! The Musical Parody will not only keep you laughing but will tug at the heart strings drawing audiences into stories we know and love.

Note: This performance is recommended for mature audiences aged 12+

Learn more and book at www.friendsmusical.com.au