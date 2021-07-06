CIRCUS Will Return to Her Majesty's Theatre in September

Following a sell-out debut season at the 2021 Adelaide Fringe and overwhelming demand for tickets at the Melbourne Comedy Festival - which saw the entire 16 performance season sell-out in two days, Showmen Productions' CIRCUS is returning to Adelaide from September 27- 28 for 3 school holiday performances in Her Majesty's Theatre, Grote Street.

CIRCUS is an Australian trailblazer in children's entertainment featuring world-class illusions, tumbling acrobats, highly skilled jugglers, breath-taking and elegant aerialists, comedy and an endearing clown. The show has received numerous 5 star reviews as well as winning the award of Best Children's Show in the Adelaide Fringe Weekly Awards.

For the return Adelaide performances CIRCUS's Ringmaster will be played by Cal Harris from Head First Acrobats - one of Australia's most prominent touring circus companies (Railed and Elixir); while the clowning talents of Nathan Green will be on full display in a range of hilarious stunts including climbing inside a gigantic balloon.

CIRCUS will also star aerialist and hula-hoop artist extraordinaire, Shaunah Johnson and Will Anton, an urban circus legend from the United States who brings his energetic experimental style of circus to every one of his acts. One of Australia's top jugglers, Richard Sullivan also joins the show this tour. Richard who was trained by the best in the world in Stockholm, Sweden before returning to Australia to star in shows produced by companies including Circus Oz, YUMMY, Circus Trick Tease.

CIRCUS producer and performer Sam Hume says, 'CIRCUS brings together years of experience and skill in the industry. We have some of the most talented family circus performers on the Fringe circuit on board to help teach children the importance of celebrating difference. The show concludes with a powerful message to always embrace your weirdness and never lose sight of your dreams - no matter how wild!'

Showmen Productions - the creative team behind CIRCUS and The Greatest Magic Show! have toured to the Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Adelaide and Edinburgh Fringes to critically acclaimed reviews and sell-out seasons in all cities.

Bookings: www.bass.net.au / 131 246