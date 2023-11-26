CHICAGO to Open in Adelaide in 2024

Australia's leading theatre producer John Frost for Crossroads Live has announced that the acclaimed production of one of Australia's favourite musicals, CHICAGO, will open in Adelaide in August 2024. Waitlist now to be first in line to buy tickets at the link below when pre-sales begin on 4 December.

“The sharpest, slickest show on the block” (The Times UK) has opened its Australian tour at Crown Theatre, Perth to rave reviews. The production will transfer to the Lyric Theatre QPAC from January, Her Majesty's Theatre, Melbourne in March, the Capitol Theatre, Sydney in June, before playing at the Festival Theatre from 4 August. The cast for the Adelaide season will be announced shortly.

The longest-running show now playing on Broadway, this scorching hot masterpiece includes a glittering score that includes All That Jazz, Cell Block Tango and Razzle Dazzle. Created by the musical theatre talents of John Kander, Fred Ebb and legendary choreographer Bob Fosse, it's no wonder CHICAGO has been honoured with six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, and a Grammy.

“I'm thrilled to add my home town Adelaide to the national tour of our new production of CHICAGO,” said producer John Frost for Crossroads Live. “CHICAGO has everything that people love about a Broadway musical - a story of fame, fortune and all that jazz, one show-stopping number after another and the most amazing dancing you've ever seen. Come along and enjoy the razzle dazzle of this New York institution.”

Set amidst the decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer Billy Flynn to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

CHICAGO, which is based on the 1926 play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, has a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The 1996 Broadway revival of CHICAGO is choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse and is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie. CHICAGO features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

Murder, greed, corruption, exploitation, adultery, treachery … and All That Jazz. What else could you desire in a musical? The original and the best, CHICAGO is back. It would be a crime to miss it!

ADELAIDE SEASON DETAILS

Venue Festival Theatre

Season From 4 August 2024

Tickets on presale from 4 December and GP onsale from 8 December.