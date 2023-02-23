Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Andrew Hansen Comes to Adelaide Fringe With ANDREW HANSEN IS CHEAP

Adelaide performances run through Sunday, 5 March.

Feb. 23, 2023  
This brand-new hour of affordable musical numbers and reasonably priced sketches is an essential guide to surviving this era of skyrocketing prices. Let Andrew teach you how to be CHEAP, for a modest fee.


Andrew Hansen. Comedian, actor, author, musician, tired dad, and the actual, real, proper star of The Chaser's War On Everything, CNNNN and The Hamster Wheel. He has over 43 million separate talents, so let's face it - he's the good one from The Chaser.
Known for his ferocious songs and beloved characters like The Surprise Spruiker and Clive the Slightly-Too-Loud Commuter, Andrew now presents a blistering new live set of sketches and musical takedowns.

Andrew's work has garnered two Logie Awards and the AACTA Award for Best Performance in TV Comedy. His voice range is as versatile as they come, from dramatic deep reads to hilarious characters to winning sincerity. (Except for the sincerity.) And as a singer, he's fronted all The Chaser's songs in styles ranging from rock to cabaret to teen pop to simply shouting a lot.

Andrew is also the author of the 4-book fantasy series Animal Mummies, co-written with Jessica Roberts. The audiobook versions, narrated by Andrew and Jessica, have just been released on all platforms by Wavesound.

He has a forthcoming TV show, Stories From Oz, a comedy series that turns true Australian stories into musicals. The show is written and executive produced by Andrew Hansen and Chris Taylor, and its 36 songs are composed by Andrew. Stories From Oz is coming soon to ABC.

Tour Dates

ADELAIDE FRINGE
The Garden of Unearthly Delights
7:00 pm, Fri 17 Feb - Sun 5 March (No Mon)
TWO WEEKS ONLY
Buy Tickets Online Now
adelaidefringe.com.au

CANBERRA
CANBERRA COMEDY FESTIVAL
Big Band Room, ANU
8:00pm, Sun 26 March
ONE SHOW ONLY
Buy Tickets Online Now
canberracomedyfestival.com.au

MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE COMEDY FESTIVAL
Trades Hall
7:40pm, Thurs 30 March - Sun 23 April (6:40pm Sun, No Weds)
Buy Tickets Online Now
comedyfestival.com.au

PERTH
PERTH COMEDY FESTIVAL
Planet Royale
6:30pm Friday 5 May
ONE SHOW ONLY
Buy Tickets Online Now
perthcomedyfestival.com

BRISBANE
BRISBANE COMEDY FESTIVAL
Powerhouse Theatre
8:30pm Friday 12 May
ONE SHOW ONLY
Buy Tickets Online Now
brisbanecomedyfestival.com

SYDNEY
SYDNEY COMEDY FESTIVAL
The Factory Theatre
6:50pm Weds 17 - Sat 20 May
5:50pm Sunday, 21 May
Buy Tickets Online Now
sydneycomedyfest.com.au



JON AND OLLIE: PUT THE KETTLE ON Comes to Adelaide Fringe Photo
JON AND OLLIE: PUT THE KETTLE ON Comes to Adelaide Fringe
Look at the steam bursting out from the kettle. It's no ordinary steam, it's an oh so magic steam. Sketch comedy with acclaimed idiots Jon & Ollie: stupidity, clowning, and character comedy. It'll be weird, it'll be hysterical, it'll change your life forever. 
Gospo Collective Returns To Fringe With World Premiere Of WHITNEY - THE GREATEST LOVE OF A Photo
Gospo Collective Returns To Fringe With World Premiere Of WHITNEY - THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL
Australia's leading vocal powerhouse GOSPO Collective is back for the Adelaide Fringe bringing the glam, strength and spirit of the legendary Whitney Houston to life in the world premiere of Whitney – The Greatest Love of All.
Mary Trump To Tour Australia In June; Tickets On Sale This Week Photo
Mary Trump To Tour Australia In June; Tickets On Sale This Week
Lateral Events has announced that American psychologist and author Mary L. Trump, niece of former US president Donald Trump, will tour Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney in June this year.
Skye High Burlesque Announces New Show WILDD At Adelaide Fringe Festival Photo
Skye High Burlesque Announces New Show WILDD At Adelaide Fringe Festival
Perth, WA producer Skye High Burlesque presents a brand new show incorporating all things wild. From Jungle to Wild West, Taboo to Fetish and all things just plain outrageous. With each performer bringing a different wild theme to the stage to keep you on the edge of your seat not knowing what's coming next.

share