Adelaide's Cabaret Fringe Festival Launches 2021 Program

The Adelaide Cabaret Fringe Festival has today launched a dazzling program for 2021, with all tickets now on sale! Tickets and full program are now live on the Cabaret Fringe Festival website.

Loaded with its biggest program of independent cabaret shows yet, the annual open-access festival boasts 30+ shows that will delight audiences throughout Adelaide CBD and metropolitan suburbs at venues including Nexus Arts, The Jade, Sinclair's Gully Winery in the Adelaide Hills, The Arkaba Hotel, Star Theatres, and immersive performance venue The Lab, with majority of the program located this year at Arthur Art Bar. The program covers a variety of local cabaret talent with shows for audiences of all ages from babies to those aged over 60.

Highlights of the 2021 program include The Catchelorette (Winner, Best Weekly Cabaret at Adelaide Fringe 2020), Carla Anita Mattiazzo's hilarious take on finding love in your mid-30's, Monski Mouse's Baby Disco Dance Hall, an international hit which let's parents and young ones aged 0-5 let loose on the dance-floor, a soapy concoction of bubble artistry, neo-burlesque and kinky theatrics which is accurately-titled Bubble Show for Adults Only, and Space Club Cabaret which is the debut of the galaxy's first-ever intergalactic spaceship cabaret bar fully-stocked with live performances from local cabaret artists.

Cabaret Fringe's Chair - the widely-respected Greg Mackie OAM is confident that this year's Cabaret Fringe Festival will be back with a vengeance after a COVID-fuelled hiatus in 2020: "The Cabaret Fringe Board are excited to return with a festival that has more sparkle than ever before! We can't wait to bring artists, venues and audiences together again to deliver an eclectic and affordable program with something for everyone to enjoy".

Greg continues: "Our passion is to contribute to South Australia's social fabric and cultural economy remains strong, along with our commitment to providing an open platform for local talent to perform to audiences across the state. 2020 was tough on our artists, so we encourage audiences to support local talent and the many live entertainment and hospitality venues that we are so lucky to have here in SA".

This year's festival will kick off South Australia's winter festival season, warming up audiences ahead of the main-stage Adelaide Cabaret Festival whose Opening Weekend runs simultaneously to the Cabaret Fringe's closing weekend.

Thanks to a generous bequest from the late Frank Ford AM, the Cabaret Fringe Board had the ability to reduce registration fees in 2021 to limit the burden on local artists and encourage venues to back our talent after an incredibly challenging year for the arts industry.

Artist and venue registrations have officially closed, however, local cabaret performers are encouraged to contact the Cabaret Fringe Festival's Producer for late consideration by contacting via email at info@cabaretfringefestival.com

Tickets for the 2021 Adelaide Cabaret Fringe Festival are now on sale via their official website www.cabaretfringefestival.com