Adelaide Fringe 2022 Program Launch And Ambassador Announcement

The most marvellous and magical time of year is right on our doorstep with Adelaide Fringe today launching its dynamic and exciting program of events for the 2022 season.

Tickets are now on sale for over 1000 events across over 350 venues, which will showcase the biggest festival in the Southern Hemisphere over South Australia for 31 days and nights during February and March.

To coincide with the program launch, the Adelaide Fringe also announces the 2022 festival Ambassadors - multi-award winning, comedian/entertainer Reuben Kaye, comedian/actor/radio presenter Nazeem Hussain and actor/comedian/influencer Diana Nguyen - who will help promote the world-class event to audiences nationwide and beyond.

The worldwide premiere of Sky Song at the Adelaide Showgrounds - a first of its kind drone art show, incorporating hundreds of drones flying in majestic formations and narrated by Archie Roach - will be one of the program's major highlights, taking audiences on a journey combining state-of-the art technology and First Nations stories, music and poetry. Audiences can also marvel at Electric Dreams, a festival of immersive storytelling that explores the lines between art and technology, experience VR swings on the lawns of the South Australian Museum or cycle through the streets with Blast Theory's Rider Spoke.

The Fringe caravan will also hit the road to bring a taste of the festival to regional destinations within South Australia including Victor Harbor, Murray Bridge, Waikerie, Naracoorte and Kingston S.E, delivering a two-hour spectacular of family-friendly entertainment and culture.

Adelaide Fringe Director and CEO Heather Croall says while the Fringe celebrates the inventiveness of the arts community in Australia every year, in 2022 it also recognises the resilience of artists who have faced a challenging time over the past 18 months.

"We are so excited for Fringe to be back for another year and we can't wait for audiences to start planning their Fringe experiences. The program features over 1000 shows and over 350 venues - big and small - there is something for everyone - the diverse program will inspire, entertain and captivate audiences," Ms Croall says.

"The Adelaide Fringe would not be possible without the commitment from artists, venues and the entire Fringe team who have all worked so hard to bring the biggest arts festival in the Southern Hemisphere back, especially during such uncertain times.

"We are grateful for the Federal and State COVID Recovery funding that will deliver vital stimulus. It is so important especially given the sector has been so severely impacted. This year, we are also pleased to have dispersed over $2.7 million of grants issued to artists and venues across the Fringe landscape to help them present their works at next year's festival.

"Adelaide Fringe is committed to making the best festival experience for all artists and venues and we know the additional funds and grants have made all the difference in delivering this incredible program. We have also continued to make improvements to our online ticketing platform, making it easier than ever to buy those tickets. We are proud to employ all our ticketing team here in South Australia, we work hard to get as many audience members as possible seeing shows in the Fringe - ultimately the ticket sales are how the artists and venues earn their money, so we encourage everyone to book early.

"We will continue to work closely with SA Health across all elements of planning the festival to ensure patrons and Fringe goers are safe when getting their Fringe on!"

SA Premier Steven Marshall commends the Adelaide Fringe team on yet again bringing together an immensely creative program that will attract South Australians and tourists back into the city, suburbs and beyond.

"Fringe time sees people out and about immersed in the arts, enjoying all that our wonderful state has to offer, while also supporting local businesses," he says. "This world-class event continues to deliver cultural, social and economic benefits for South Australia, creating jobs for artists. We are proud to host the Adelaide Fringe right here in our own backyard."

BankSA State General Manager Consumer, Ben Owen, says in its 17th year as Principal Partner, BankSA continues its strong support in the arts and making Fringe more accessible for everyone to enjoy, especially with a range of discounted ticketing available for BankSA customers.



"Launching today, and supported by BankSA, the new Fringe Planner makes it easier than ever for audiences to build their Fringe experience. They can map out their wish list, check for clashes, maximise their time and book tickets to shows. It's time to take advantage of this amazing time of year when our city and state are injected with a cultural hit like no other."

Supported by the South Australian Tourism Commission, the Adelaide Fringe Ambassador program is an opportunity to showcase Fringe to the rest of Australia and the world.

Thanks to Principal Partner BankSA, Adelaide Fringe will run from 18 February - 20 March, 2022.

E-tickets powered by Lumo Energy SA are on sale from today (2 December). For the full program and to buy tickets, head to adelaidefringe.com.au.