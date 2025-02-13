Adelaide Festival Centre Calls For Memorabilia for 50 Years of Dreaming Big Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Adelaide Festival Centre is calling out for memorabilia for 50 Years of Dreaming Big, a retrospective exhibition on display in The Galleries, Festival Theatre from 7 – 31 May. People who have been involved in DreamBIG Children’s Festival (previously Come Out Festival) are invited to submit objects, costumes, photos and art to this special exhibition, exploring the history of the world’s longest running curated children’s festival.

More than 2.5 million children have participated in DreamBIG since its inception as Come Out Festival in 1974, and it remains an intrinsic part of growing up in South Australia, placing young audiences at the centre of fresh, inventive, imaginative, and inspiring arts experiences.

DreamBIG’s Festival Director Georgi Paech: “As DreamBIG turns 50 this year, we would love to celebrate this milestone with the people of South Australia, who have made this festival what it is today. If you have a piece of DreamBIG/Come Out history at home or in the classroom, we invite you to submit it for this special exhibition.”

DreamBIG Children’s Festival returns to Adelaide Festival Centre this May, inspiring the children of South Australia to reflect on their past, present and future with the theme ‘I Was, I Am, I Will Be’, in celebration of the festival’s 50th year. The cherished Parade will return to open the festival, with students across South Australia uniting for a grand, statewide birthday celebration on May 7 with DreamBIG’s Birthday Parade on site at Adelaide Festival Centre.

If you have any memorabilia including art, objects, photos, and costumes please submit details here by Monday 3 March. For more information about the 2025 festival, visit the DreamBIG Children’s Festival website here.

Comments