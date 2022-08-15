Adelaide Cabaret Icon Libby O'Donovan Premieres SISTER ELIZABETH at Her Majesty's Theatre in September

Prepare to be uplifted, entertained, and perhaps enlightened when Adelaide cabaret icon and favourite Libby O'Donovan premieres her brand-new show, Sister Elizabeth, at Her Majesty's Theatre this September, for one night only.

Exploring the divine nuns of film, TV and pop culture, the show sees Libby explore her fascination of nuns while belting out hit gospel songs with her extraordinary voice.

From solving a problem like Maria, to the first Australian gold record ever by South Australia's own religious rockstar Sister Janet Mead, O'Donovan will perform a show of songs and stories of famous nuns and be supported by the harmonious Yankalilla Miracles.

The Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2022 Icon Award winner, Libby O'Donovan said: "I am so excited to finally be bringing Sister Elizabeth in all her glory to the magnificent Her Majesty's Theatre next month. I grew up in the church and spent a lot of time with nuns, I even thought I wanted to be one when I was a kid! I've always had a fascination with the many ways nuns are portrayed in pop culture."

Libby O'Donovan is a "powerful and sassy performer" (Sydney Morning Herald), renowned for her nuanced interpretations and powerhouse voice.

She is a critically acclaimed jazz and cabaret performer and an award-winning Musical Director. Libby has entertained audiences the world-over, performing in New York, Tokyo and Toronto as well as Australia-wide and has been a consummate performer at Adelaide Festival Centre's Adelaide Cabaret Festival for 22 years.

Sister Elizabeth at Her Majesty's Theatre, Adelaide, Friday 30 September at 7pm.

Tickets available now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191244®id=315&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au%2Fevents%2Flibby-o-donovan-sister-elizabeth?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/ or Ticketek / 131 246