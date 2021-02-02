Additional Performance Of FRIENDS THE MUSICAL PARODY Announced At The Star Gold Coast

Producers of the hilarious New York and Las Vegas hit Friends! The Musical Parody today announced that due to huge demand, an additional performance for the Australian Premiere at The Star Gold Coast has been announced. The additional show will be at 2pm on Sunday 14 February - a special Valentine's Day show.

The Australian Premiere of Friends! The Musical Parody takes place at The Star Gold Coast on 11 February, with seasons in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth following.

A stellar cast has been assembled to play these much-loved and iconic roles. Belinda Jenkin (50 Shades! The Musical Parody, Top Gun the Musical) will play Phoebe, acclaimed musical theatre performer Stefanie Jones (Muriel's Wedding, The Sound of Music) has won the role of Monica, and Sarah Krndija (As You Like It, Sunday In The Park With George) will be Rachel. Recent VCA Graduate Joseph Spanti (Spring Awakening, Netflix' Dive Club) will play Joey, Tyran Stig makes his professional debut in the role of Ross, and award-winning actor Rowan Witt (The Book of Mormon, South Pacific) will play Chandler. Shakespearean actor Chris Huntly-Turner (A Midsummer Night's Dream and Merchant of Venice at Pop-up Globe) will play Gunther.

Join your six favourite friends at their favourite café for a night of unstoppable laughs with a new musical that lovingly lampoons the beloved NBC sitcom. Friends! The Musical Parody celebrates the misadventures of our favourite group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.

It's a seemingly typical day in New York coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear!

Follow Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe as they navigate life and friendship, all the while reliving favourite moments from the smash hit TV show. Friends! The Musical Parody plucks the best moments from the show's decade long run and recreates the moments through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp.

Friends! The Musical Parody is directed by Dash Kruck, with choreography by Cameron Mitchell, set and costume design by Frances Hannaway, lighting design by Jason Glenwright and musical direction by Steven Kreamer.

We hope this news makes your day, your month or even your year! Friends! The Musical Parody will not only keep you laughing but will tug at the heart strings drawing audiences into stories we know and love.

Note: This performance is recommended for mature audiences aged 12+

Learn more at www.friendsmusical.com.au.