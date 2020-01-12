Acclaimed Canadian Theatre Company Heads To Adelaide Fringe

Canada's acclaimed Talk is Free Theatre (TIFT) is coming to the Adelaide Fringe for the first time with three site-specific, immersive productions. For TIFT's inaugural year at the Adelaide Fringe, they have partnered with the prolific and adventurous, Hartstone-Kitney Productions, a South Australia based theatrical producing livewire theatre which will help bring to life an annual Canada Capsule at the Adelaide Fringe.

TIFT Artistic Producer Arkady Spivak says the Ontario-based company is renowned for producing a wide range of work from the periphery of mainstream. We concentrate on new writing, forgotten classics and drastic re-examinations of established repertoire. 'TIFT was founded in 2003 and is particularly dedicated to forging new types of site-specific, immersive creation, among others. Most recently, we presented The Curious Voyage a three-day long immersive experience, which began in Barrie, Canada and took the audience, quite literally, to London, UK'.

For the 2020 Adelaide Fringe TIFT will present; Tales of an Urban Indian, which will be performed during a city bus ride: Every Brilliant Thing and For Both Resting and Breeding. The latter two will each be performed in the living rooms of suburban houses.

The acclaimed Every Brilliant Thing is an interactive play charting the lengths we go to for those we love. With his mother in hospital, a young boy constructs a list of little things to help her find a way to be happy. In this raw, real and intimate piece of theatre, what begins as a naive way of dealing with tragedy becomes a life-long reminder that joy can be found in the seeming insignificant; that the unremarkable can, in fact, become something quite remarkable.

Every Brilliant Thing is written by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe. The production stars Michael Torontow with direction by Steven Schipper and designs by Joe Pagnan in association with the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre. It is presented in Adelaide in association with Hartstone - Kitney Productions.

Heart-wrenching, hilarious... possibly one of the funniest plays you'll ever see, full stop. The Guardian

Every Brilliant Thing plays 18 - 21 February for 4 performances only. Bookings essential. Duration 70 mins.

Tales of an Urban Indian is performed during a city bus ride visiting locations matching those of the play's plot. The script is the story of Simon Douglas, a contemporary Indigenous man, who grows up on both the reserve and in Vancouver. Tales of an Urban Indian conjures up many characters that appear in Simon's life as seen through his eyes, all played by one actor. Patrons are passengers on the bus, bearing witness to Simon's journey and ultimately to his healing. The production has been touring to a variety of destinations across Canada and United States, and has recently celebrated its 500th performance. It was seen briefly in Melbourne as part of Yirramboi Festival.

Tales of an Urban Indian plays 18 - February to 1 March for 12 performances only. Bookings essential. Duration 90 minutes.

For Both Resting and Breeding is a new play by first-time Ottawa writer Adam Meisner. The play is set in the year 2150 when humans have become gender-neutral and use the pronoun 'Ish' to identify themselves.

The play centres around two historians, ISH40 and ISH62, who want to transform an old residence, built in 1999, into a living museum commemorating millennials for the upcoming sesquicentennial. As the museum is being created, members of the group become too enamoured with their gendered counterparts and eventually start to re-enact the dangerous behaviours of their ancestors.

For Both Resting and Breeding is directed by Brandon Crone with cast: Maja Ardal, Amy Keating, Richard Lam, Jaime McRoberts and Alexander Thomas. Set and Lighting design are by Joe Pagnan with costumes by Laura Delchiaro. It is presented in Adelaide in association with Hartstone - Kitney Productions.

For Both Resting and Breeding plays 26 - 29 February for 4 performances only. Bookings essential. Duration 135 mins.





