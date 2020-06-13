ATYP Presents ROOMWORKS A Socially Distanced Digital Scratch Night

In an effort to stimulate creativity and foster new artistic relationships between emerging young artists and more experienced professionals during this period of isolation, ATYP in association with Nightingale Content is thrilled to present RoomWorks.

RoomWorks will pay (yes, pay!) 10 young actors and 10 young writers $400 each to write and perform an original 1-2-minute monologue in teams of two, which will then be screened in a digital scratch night. With one week to complete the task, the 20 young artists chosen will attend online workshops and be given feedback by industry professionals throughout their process. The program will provide young artists the opportunity to connect with others in the community, network with more experienced creators and practice their acting and writing skills during this period apart.

Co-Founder of Nightingale Content Alexandra Punch, who is Co-Producing RoomWorks with Emily Buxton, is excited to see the stories that emerge from the initiative. "We wanted to create something meaningful during this period apart. It's difficult enough as it is for young artists to get their work seen and find collaborators from backgrounds other than their own, and these last few months have only further solidified this truth. Our hope is that this program encourages emerging creators to not only connect with more experienced mentors in Australia, but with each other, establishing lasting relationships that may lead to exciting projects in the future."

Emily Buxton, who has worked with ATYP before on the scratch night program Sparkly Sh*t, believes this program is an amazing interim opportunity for young artists who feel as though their careers have been paused. "It was so exciting when Alex came to ATYP and I with this project. Not only are we going to be able to connect artists during this strange time, but we get to do it with people from all over the country who may not have been able to participate in ATYP programmes before. We get to hear so many new voices now! And they will be paid to do so which is such a rare happening for emerging artists."

Applications for RoomWorks opened on Monday June 8th and will close at midnight on Sunday June 14th. Writers are required to submit a sample of their work and actors a 1-minute self-tape. We are looking for creative individuals ages 18-26 from diverse backgrounds, geographies and levels of experience to apply. Whether you've just recently graduated high school or have performed/written for the mainstage, RoomWorks is an opportunity to develop new skills, meet new artists and bring some theatre into our isolated homes.

