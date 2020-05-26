AGSA Will Reopen 5 June

Following updated guidelines from the South Australian Government, the Art Gallery of South Australia today announces a revised reopening date of Friday 5th June, following its temporary closure due to the health crisis. AGSA will open adhering to the physical distancing, capacity limits and increased hygiene measures as outlined by the Government's phased roadmap to recovery.

Director Rhana Devenport ONZM says, 'With Government reopening guidelines being announced almost daily, we are responding to the Government's reopening advice in an agile and considered way. Following the Government's acceleration of its phase two reopening strategy, the Gallery will now reopen earlier than initially anticipated. Reopening on Friday 5th June, ahead of the long weekend will give more South Australians the opportunity to explore their collection across the full long weekend.'

AGSA continues to offer experiences of its collection, exhibitions, and key programs online through podcasts, videos and interactive encounters, events and activities. Visitors are encouraged to monitor AGSA's social media channels and website for updates and details of the Gallery's phased reopening approach.

