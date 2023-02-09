Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A LOVELY DAY TO BE ONLINE Comes to Adelaide Fringe Next Month

Performances run 15 – 19 March.

Feb. 09, 2023  
A LOVELY DAY TO BE ONLINE Comes to Adelaide Fringe Next Month

Melbourne writer and performer Connor Morel (who recently appeared as Gene Simmons in the New Zealand and Australian tour of The Wedding Singer - The Musical which played at Adelaide's Her Majesty's Theatre in April 2021) returns to Adelaide with this original gig-theatre show that asks: are we doing the internet right? Is the 1st video of a cat playing the piano as good as the 80th? Is the convenience of being able to talk to anyone worth the inconvenience of everyone being able to talk? And would life just be easier without it all?

After being hacked by a scammer trying to sell a fake cryptocurrency company (an entirely true story), and inspired to talk more about smartphone usage and addiction (spurred on by popular documentary The Social Dilemma and podcast Your Undivided Attention) Connor began reflecting on the relationship he had with his smartphone, and assessing whether or not that relationship was a healthy one. Out of this, A Lovely Day To Be Online was born.

Director and co-dramaturg Casey Gould (director of Venturers, and co-founder of Music Theatre Workshop), Associate director and co-dramaturg Sarah Frencham (director of Title of Show), bass player and vocalist Kat Adés (performer with Vance Joy and The Woohoo Revue) and drummer Jake Pickering (performer with Maz Green) round out the creative team. The project secured an initial round of funding in March 2022, which included cash funding as well as free access to their state-of-

the-art studio facilities. Geelong Arts Centre then committed additional funding for a second phase development in June 2022. The show is programmed at the Geelong Arts Centre for 2023, in a brand-new theatre as part of a $140 million redevelopment project, which will make it Australia's largest regional arts centre.

A Lovely Day To Be Online premiered at Melbourne Fringe's Common Rooms in October 2022, played at NZ Fringe in Wellington earlier this year, and after Adelaide will play the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in April, and Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August 2023.

Join us for FIVE SHOWS ONLY of original music and theatre with a live three-piece band in this show full of original pop tunes, stories, a whole lot of heart, providing a hilarious look into internet culture and a glaring critique into who we become when we leave the real world.




Adelaide Writers Week 2023 Programme Announced, Truth Be Told Photo
Adelaide Writers' Week 2023 Programme Announced, Truth Be Told
For the 38th  Adelaide Writers' Week, writers from around the world will come together in the Pioneer Women's Memorial Gardens to celebrate the art and craft of writing: from the issues that keep us awake at night, to the finer points of grammar, as they explore the theme Truth Be Told.
Andy Warhol and Photography Public Programs Announced in Adelaide Photo
Andy Warhol and Photography Public Programs Announced in Adelaide
Andy Warhol's close friend and collaborator, Christopher Makos, will travel from New York City to join Andy Warhol and Photography: A Social Media curator Julie Robinson in conversation as part of the exhibition's opening weekend program.
Damian Callinan Leads A Cinematic, Romantic Romp At Adelaide Fringe With DOUBLE FEATURE Photo
Damian Callinan Leads A Cinematic, Romantic Romp At Adelaide Fringe With DOUBLE FEATURE
In a brand-new show, three-time Barry Award nominee Damian Callinan mines a surprise discovery of his mother's 1946 diary, creating a cinematic, romantic romp through Post WW2 Australia. However, her diary poses more questions than it does answers.
I AM ROOT Ukrainian Canadian Theatre Show Comes to Adelaide Fringe 2023 Photo
I AM ROOT Ukrainian Canadian Theatre Show Comes to Adelaide Fringe 2023
Having won the weekly John Chataway Award for Innovative Work at Adelaide Fringe 2022 and fresh off a successful season with Sydney's Flying Nun by BrandX, 'i am root' – a deep and playful ritual performance piece that explores life, death, Ukrainian culture and Vegemite returns to the Adelaide Fringe.

More Hot Stories For You


The GC 'Grand Central' Returns as Adelaide Fringe Music Hub at Revamped Arts TheatreThe GC 'Grand Central' Returns as Adelaide Fringe Music Hub at Revamped Arts Theatre
February 8, 2023

The GC 'Grand Central', one of Adelaide Fringe's most popular venues and producers has announced its much-awaited return with a curated music program showcasing top-tier Australian music shows at Angas Street's iconic Arts Theatre.
Adelaide Writers' Week 2023 Programme Announced, Truth Be ToldAdelaide Writers' Week 2023 Programme Announced, Truth Be Told
February 8, 2023

For the 38th  Adelaide Writers' Week, writers from around the world will come together in the Pioneer Women's Memorial Gardens to celebrate the art and craft of writing: from the issues that keep us awake at night, to the finer points of grammar, as they explore the theme Truth Be Told.
Andy Warhol and Photography Public Programs Announced in AdelaideAndy Warhol and Photography Public Programs Announced in Adelaide
February 7, 2023

Andy Warhol's close friend and collaborator, Christopher Makos, will travel from New York City to join Andy Warhol and Photography: A Social Media curator Julie Robinson in conversation as part of the exhibition's opening weekend program.
Damian Callinan Leads A Cinematic, Romantic Romp At Adelaide Fringe With DOUBLE FEATUREDamian Callinan Leads A Cinematic, Romantic Romp At Adelaide Fringe With DOUBLE FEATURE
February 7, 2023

In a brand-new show, three-time Barry Award nominee Damian Callinan mines a surprise discovery of his mother's 1946 diary, creating a cinematic, romantic romp through Post WW2 Australia. However, her diary poses more questions than it does answers.
I AM ROOT Ukrainian Canadian Theatre Show Comes to Adelaide Fringe 2023I AM ROOT Ukrainian Canadian Theatre Show Comes to Adelaide Fringe 2023
February 7, 2023

Having won the weekly John Chataway Award for Innovative Work at Adelaide Fringe 2022 and fresh off a successful season with Sydney's Flying Nun by BrandX, 'i am root' – a deep and playful ritual performance piece that explores life, death, Ukrainian culture and Vegemite returns to the Adelaide Fringe.
share