A Celebration Of All Women: Leading Voices Join KNOW MY NAME Conference

The event will celebrate the achievements of all women in the arts and plan an inclusive future for the sector.

Feminist art historian and cultural theorist, Griselda Pollock, will join leading global thinkers on gender, feminism and the arts for the National Gallery of Australia's Know My Name Conference, which will celebrate the achievements of all women in the arts and plan an inclusive future for the sector.

The accessible, online event will feature Professor Pollock, awarded the 2020 Holberg Prize for her contribution to feminism and art history; Worimi woman and Narrm/Melbourne-based educator, curator and academic Genevieve Grieves; American photographer Nan Goldin, renowned for her ground-breaking depictions of intimacy and sex; and Australian-born writer Jennifer Higgie, editor-at-large of frieze magazine and presenter of the podcast Bow Down: Women in Art History.

Embedding First Nations perspectives and diverse voices, the virtual conference, from 10 - 13 November 2020, brings together artists, activists, and academics from Australia and the world. Supported by the Australia Council for the Arts, the conference includes keynotes, panel discussions, performance events and breakout discussions examining themes including 'Where are we now?', 'Alternate Histories', 'Communities, collectives & lineages' and 'Future Practices'.

The conference is a companion event to the exhibition Know My Name: Australian Women Artists 1900 to Now - the largest presentation of art by all women held in Australia to date - which opens to the public on 14 November 2020.

Designed with accessibility in mind, the digital conference invites a global audience to join the conversation to create a more inclusive arts sector. Sessions will be live captioned, AUSLAN interpreted and audio described. Limited complimentary tickets will be available for arts community members experiencing financial hardship.

Tickets and full program available from Friday, 2 October 2020. More information is available at: www.nga.gov.au/know.myname/conference.cfm

