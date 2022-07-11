2022 South Australian Living Artists Program Announced

The 2022 South Australian Living Artists (SALA) Festival program is distributed from today across the state. Pick up a copy in your neighbourhood and through Foodland supermarkets, who will be hosting the 'Food For The Soul' SALA exhibitions at their various stores, throughout August. The program is also available to view on the SALA website.

This year SALA celebrates its 25th anniversary and will run from 1 - 31 August. There are an incredible 648 events with a record number 11,865 artists participating in 585 venues across Adelaide and regional SA. To mark this extraordinary milestone SALA is introducing the new SALA Hub at the Queen's Theatre in the city. This iconic venue will host a range of events, including a Drawing Marathon, masterclasses, workshops, tours, SALA's famous Slide Night and the jewel in the Festival's crown the 25th anniversary exhibition SILVER. This exhibition showcases a selection of some of SA's most well known artists whose work embodies the legacy of the SALA Festival.

Another new initiative is Shop SALA, an exciting new digital platform where people can discover South Australian artists and buy their art direct. The platform aims to support and celebrate our talented local artists during the festival and beyond with the platform running as a year-round offering.

This year Julie Boros is the SALA artist in residence at Arts in Health at Flinders Medical Centre and another program, presented in partnership with Credit Union SA, is the Artists' in Schools project. This year artist Joel Plevin is at Carlton School, Gus Clutterbuck at John Pirie Secondary School, Tony Kearney at Keller Road Primary School and Gemma Rose Brook at Roma Mitchell Secondary School.

SALA is the largest community-based open-access visual arts festival in Australia and you'll discover exhibitions in your neighbourhood, community spaces, local galleries, wineries, retirement villages, libraries, schools cafes and businesses, as well as some of our iconic locations around the state with exhibitions from Port Adelaide to Port Pirie, Kilkenny to Kangaroo Island, Fullarton to the Flinders. There are also 21 online exhibitions you can view from the comfort of your couch!

SALA's CEO Kate Moskwa said "South Australian's can be proud of SALA's 25th anniversary - the festival which turns our beautiful State into one big gallery and celebrates the identity of SA through our very own artists. For our birthday this year we are creating a gorgeous SALA Hub with events, an exhibition and somewhere you can meet and mingle with other art lovers during the Festival. Embrace and engage with visual arts this winter and get to know the incredible creative talent our State has to offer."

Some of the tours leaving the SALA Hub include Understanding Contemporary Art with Dr Melanie Cooper, First Nations Art Tour with artist Thomas Readett, artist Leah Grant will lead the Street Art Tour with the option of choosing a tour on foot or by Scooter and there are bi-lingual tours in Farsi or Mandarin. After being out and about seeing exhibitions, enjoy the warmth indoors as you listen to the SALA Podcast which features interviews and artists discussing their work, inspiration and creative lives, there will be weekly episodes during SALA.

SALA has become a key winter festival in SA celebrating the diverse and vibrant talent of artists in our state. Artists of all skill levels participate; from those just starting out, to more established artists with national and international reputations. Some artists with exhibitions in SALA this year include: Mark Valenzuela, Julia Robinson, Chris De Rosa, Brad Darkson, Julie Blyfield, Jackie Saunders & Laura Wills, Elyas Alavi, Greg Johns, Gerry Wedd, Jasmine Crisp, Carly Snoswell, Kaspar Schmidt Mumm, Dan Withey, Margaret Ambridge, Kurt Bosecke, Emmaline Zanelli, Jessica Loughlin.