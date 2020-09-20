2021 Adelaide Fringe Poster Winner Announced

The poster was designed by Adelaide-based freelance digital illustrator Polina Tsymbal.

The official 2021 Adelaide Fringe Poster, embracing the vibrancy, colour and fun of the festival, has been unveiled today, kicking off the start of celebrations for the season.

Designed by Adelaide-based freelance digital illustrator Polina Tsymbal, the winning poster titled Frederique Fringe, features Frederique on a penny-farthing, which the artist says encapsulates the joyfully bold spirit of the Adelaide Fringe.

"Adelaide Fringe is really the essence of having the freedom of who you want to be and how you want to do it and they encapsulate just that," Polina said of her character, Frederique.

"I wanted to create an image that tells people where society encourages us to blend in, the Fringe urges you to let down your hair and be your remarkable, extraordinary self," she said.

Polina wins $3,000 and free event registration to present her own exhibition as part of the Adelaide Fringe 2021.

In keeping with Adelaide Fringe's open access nature, there is a long history of the official poster being chosen from a design competition that anyone from around the world can enter.

Past entrants of the iconic poster competition include Driller Jet Armstrong, Sue Ninham, Michael Atchison, Pro Hart, Jonathon Oxlade, Jennifer Rimbault, Bronwyn Platten, Matthew Clarke and Dave Court.

Adelaide Fringe Director and CEO Heather Croall said the judging panel was overwhelmed by the incredible designs submitted by over 350 Australian and International Artists.

"Polina's design stood out to us because it reflects the bold, playfulness of the Fringe and encapsulates the celebration of creative expression, the Fringe offers artists, venues and the people of South Australia," Ms Croall said.

"Fringe is going to look a little different next year but we are excited to see the creativity and innovation from all of our artists and venues bringing an incredible 31 days for South Australians to enjoy. I can't wait to see Frederique Fringe roll out across the city and thanks to Polina for such a colourful and striking poster."

Polina's artwork will be across Adelaide Fringe 2021 merchandise, which can be pre-ordered now via the Adelaide Fringe website.

Vouchers, membership and merchandise are available at adelaidefringe.com.au/shop

The Adelaide Fringe 2021 Poster Competition is proudly supported by Principal Partner, BankSA. Fringe is also proud to be partnering with Jarvis Subaru, which has provided the 2021 poster-branded car.

Adelaide Fringe is the highest ticket selling arts festival in Australia and the biggest arts festival in the Southern Hemisphere. The 2021 Adelaide Fringe will run from 19 February until 21 March.

