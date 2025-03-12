100 YEARS OF RELIABILITY Documentary Debuts at Gawler Cinema

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Australia's iconic 24 Hour Trial is revving into cinemas with the premiere of 100 Years of Reliability: Australia's Oldest Motorcycle Event this weekend.

Produced by Six Foot Four Productions and Golden Creative, the film offers an immersive look at the 24 Hour Trial's centenary race—one of Australia's most iconic and enduring off-road motorcycle events, first held in 1924.

On Saturday, March 15, motorsport enthusiasts and curious newcomers alike are invited to attend a special screening at Gawler Cinema (11 Murray Street, Gawler). Doors open at 3:30 PM, with tickets available now at www.gawlercinema.com.au/special-events.

Produced by Six Foot Four Productions and Golden Creative, under the guidance of Executive Producer John deCaux, this documentary follows the daring journey of reigning sidecar champions Shane “Crash” Schiller and Steven “Stiff” Doecke. As the duo battles fatigue, mechanical challenges, and the relentless overnight terrain, viewers witness firsthand the grit and determination it takes to compete in the 24 Hour Trial's centenary edition.

But the cameras don't stop at the current race. Filmmakers Jesse Taylor and Nick Liebelt weave in rare archival footage, interviews with legends, and the rich tapestry of community stories that have shaped this off-road motorcycle spectacle since 1924.

“This film showcases the 24 Hour Trial not just as a race, but as a piece of Australian culture,” said Jesse Taylor, Director/Producer. “These riders, their families, and the communities who support them all share a remarkable spirit of friendship and determination.”

Funded in part by the History Trust of South Australia's South Australian History Fund, the project has been a passion venture for Taylor and Liebelt, who discovered a love for documentary filmmaking while delving into this unique slice of motorsport and community history.

“The 24 Hour Trial has united rural communities for generations,” said John deCaux, Executive Producer. “We're thrilled to see the spotlight on the people, the stories, and the resilience that have defined this event over the past century.”

