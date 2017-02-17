Want Tickets to HAMILTON's Opening Night in San Francisco? Donate to Charity Today!

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has teamed up with Prizeo once again to bring an all-new contest which allows fans to enter to win tickets to opening night of Hamilton in San Francisco. All you need is a minimum $10 donation that directly benefits Code2040 and the Latino Community Foundation.

If selected, you and a friend will be flown to San Francisco to see opening night of their production of Hamilton. As Lin-Manuel is in London filming Mary Poppins Returns, he can not be in attendance as he has been for previous contests, so the winner's date will be his parents.

For different donation levels, you will receive a campaign-exclusive prize, all of which you can find listed on the right-hand side of the campaign site here.

Lin-Manuel introduced the contest, writing:

Hi everyone!

Did you miss me?! Well I'm back on Prizeo and this time I'm here with my parents. We're giving you a chance to win a trip for two to opening night of Hamilton in San Francisco on March 23rd. Since I'm in London, I can't make it. But you'll be going with my mom and dad-Luz and Luis! They're the best and they're going to make sure you have an incredible time.

It is more important than ever that for-profit and civil society are stepping up to build inclusive, safe spaces where minorities can work and thrive. By donating as little as $10 to be entered to win, your donations will also help support Code2040 and the Latino Community Foundation, two amazing organizations that are helping build the leaders of the future. Please check out their sites to learn more about the incredible work they're doing.

And if you donate more, you'll be getting extra entries (every $10 is 100 entries), helping the work being done by Code2040 and LCF even more, and you'll get rewards! Check 'em out-new t-shirts, signed items, and our brand spankin' new tank top.

Whoever wins, we'll fly you and a guest to San Francisco for opening night and we'll put you up in a hotel. Plus you'll be going to the show as my parents' guests! I can't wait to see who wins and hear how it goes!

I am thrilled that we're supporting the work of Code2040 and LCF-and that you get the chance to experience the San Francisco Hamilton opening night! Thank you again for continuing to team up with me and supporting the work of so many incredible causes.

Siempre,

Lin-Manuel

For more information on the contest, and to watch an introductory video from Lin-Manuel, click here.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.

Code2040 believes that Blacks and Latinxs are powerful innovators. Their Bold Goal is that, by 2040, we are recognized and valued as such, we are leading benefactors to and beneficiaries of the innovation economy, and we have the economic and social capital we need to thrive and to build generational wealth. The nation as a whole will be stronger when the contributions of communities of color are sought out and included within the innovation economy. As result, 2040 envisions a nation as a whole that is more equitable, innovative, and prosperous. For more information, visit code2040.org.

The Latino Community Foundation (LCF) exists to harness the power and unleash the full potential of Latinos in California.It is working to build political power for Latino communities, create a movement of Latino philanthropists, and invest in opportunities for Latino youth and families to thrive.

Vision: Latinos are 15 million strong in California. When we invest in their future, our democracy and economy will thrive. For more information, visit latinocf.org.

