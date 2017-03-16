VIDEO: Tom Brokaw Examines Real-Life Inspiration Behind Broadway's COME FROM AWAY

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Last night, Ivanka Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the new Broadway musical COME FROM AWAY. Today, NBC special correspondent Tom Brokaw examined the real-life incidents that inspired the show and reveals how a small Canadian town opened its heart to stranded Americans in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks. Watch the video below!

The new musical Come From Away began performances on Broadway on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street) and officially opened on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

The Broadway cast of Come From Away features Petrina Bromley (Stratford's As You Like It); Geno Carr (The Old Globe's Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas); Jenn Colella (If/Then); Joel Hatch (Annie); Rodney Hicks (The Scottsboro Boys); Kendra Kassebaum (Wicked); Tony Award nominee Chad Kimball (Memphis); Lee MacDougall(Stratford's The Music Man); Caesar Samayoa (Sister Act); Q. Smith (Mary Poppins); Astrid Van Wieren (North American premiere of Mamma Mia!); Sharon Wheatley (Avenue Q); Josh Breckenridge (The Scottsboro Boys); Susan Dunstan (The Lion King US National Tour); Tamika Lawrence (If/Then) and Tony LePage (Rock of Ages).

In a heartbeat, 38 planes and 6,579 passengers were forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of one small town on The Edge of the world. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

Related Articles