VIDEO: TODAY Joins Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole Backstage at WAR PAINT

Tony nominees and Broadway legends Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole star in WAR PAINT, the new musical about the rivalry between entrepreneurs Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden. TODAY's Lilliana Vazquez joined the actresses behind the scenes of what LuPone says will most likely be her last musical. "I'm old, they're hard. That's the bottom line," says the actress of the grueling Broadway schedule. Watch the appearance in full below!

War Paint stars and Tony nominees Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole appeared during the 10am hour of THE TODAY SHOW on NBC this morning to discuss their TONY AWARD nominations and give TODAY an inside look at the Tony-nominated costumes and set of their new hit musical.

War Paint tells the remarkable story of cosmetics titans Helena Rubinstein (Patti LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Christine Ebersole), who defined beauty standards for the first half of the 20th Century.

Brilliant innovators with humble roots, both women were masters of self-invention who sacrificed everything to become the country's first major female entrepreneurs. They were also fierce competitors, whose 50-year tug-of-war would give birth to an industry that would forever change the face of America. From Fifth Avenue society to the halls of Congress, their intense rivalry was ruthless, RELENTLESS and legendary- pushing both women to build international empires in a world dominated by men.

