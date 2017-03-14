VIDEO: Sasquatch Cools Down With Tituss Burgess In Music Video Debut!

Today the world's hairiest beast, Sasquatch, throws on the towel to drop his long-awaited R&B single, dubbed "Coolin' Down With Sasquatch," in collaboration with Broadway star Tituss Burgess. During Jack Link's debut music video, the two connect through one smooth, sensual duet to help listeners learn about the muscle recovery benefits of protein-packed jerky. Check out the video below:





Jack Link's latest Sasquatch-centered execution partners with Burgess through a unique integration with the premiere comedy brand Funny Or Die. During the two-minute musical experience, Sasquatch lays down a woodland-inspired R&B track for Burgess to sing over, and trades dazzling vocal solos with the talented actor.



"Sasquatch and I have very demanding schedules. I brighten the world through music and acting, while Sasquatch has been busy training professional athletes and evading capture," said Burgess. "We both needed a break and figured, why not teach other how to cool down with Jack Link's jerky?"



Everyone knows about Sasquatch's wild side and ability to build musclefulness with beastly athletes in his workout program Workin' Out With Sasquatch, however not many have experienced his profound musical abilities. Set in a woodsy sauna, the lyrics focus on Jack Link's jerky as the perfect protein-packed snack to refuel after intense workouts.



"After a year of Working Out With Sasquatch, we wanted to show our fans how to cool down," said Tom Dixon, chief marketing officer at Jack Link's. "Working with Tituss has helped showcase the unknown, softer side of Sasquatch and another usage occasion for our brand. Not only does Jack Link's jerky help people fuel up to feed their wild side, it is also a great recovery snack."



In addition to the musical masterpiece, Jack Link's and Funny Or Die will be releasing "Coolin' Down With Sasquatch" bonus material as part of the integration, including a Best Cool Down Jams playlist article, custom social posts, and brand pre-roll and display running across the Funny Or Die platform.

