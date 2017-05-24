VIDEO: Nicole Scherzinger & Cole Prattes Perform DIRTY DANCING Preview on DWTS

On last night's Season Finale of DANCING WITH THE STARS, Season 10 champion Nicole Scherzinger returned to the ballroom to perform 'Do You Love Me' with her DIRTY DANCING co-star Colt Prattes. The network's new adaptation of DIRTY DANCING, celebrating the 30th anniversary year of the iconic film, airs tonight, Wednesday, May 24 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Check out last night's performance below!



About ABC's DIRTY DANCING: Abigail Breslin, Debra Messing, Bruce Greenwood, Nicole Scherzinger, Sarah Hyland, Tony Roberts, Katey Sagal and Billy Dee Williams, along with rising stars Colt Prattes and J. Quinton Johnson, headline the stellar cast in a new adaptation of the global pop-cultural phenomenon, DIRTY DANCING, premiering WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network.



The special three-hour filmed musical event features the story from the beloved 1987 romantic drama and instant movie classic told from a fresh perspective, diving deeper into the iconic characters, showcasing their progression and tackling social themes like race, women's rights and the socio-economic division in the country at that time.

Image courtesy of ABC

