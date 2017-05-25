VIDEO: Natalie Weiss and Brad Greer Duet on 'You Matter To Me' from WAITRESS

Celebrating over a year on Broadway since its first preview on March 25, 2016, Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47thStreet). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by multi platinum-selling Grammy and Tony Award-nominated singer-songwriter of the chart-topping hits "Love Song" and "Brave" Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus. Below, watch Natalie Weiss and Brad Greer duet on "You Matter To Me" from the musical!

As previously announced, Broadway star Betsy Wolfe will join the cast on June 13 in the lead role of expert pie-maker Jenna Hunterson. Sara Bareilles will play her final performance as Jenna on June 11.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

