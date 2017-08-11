VIDEO: Mandy Patinkin, Chita Rivera & More Talk Hal Prince's Impact on American Theater

Click Here for More Articles on PRINCE OF BROADWAY

In the video below, Mandy Patinkin, Norm Lewis, Chita Rivera, Linda Lavin and many more Broadway legends share stories about the extraordinary impact their friend Hal Prince has had on American theatre - and their lives!

Performances began oon August 3, for the Broadway premiere of Prince of Broadway, a musical celebration that highlights the extraordinary six-decade career of director and producer Harold Prince. Prince of Broadway will officially open Thursday, August 24, 2017 at MTC's Samuel J. FriedmanTheatre (261 West 47th Street).

Prince of Broadway includes songs from many of the shows that earned Harold Prince a record 21 Tony Awards, as well as biographical material. The show features a book by two-time Tony nominee David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys); new songs, arrangements, orchestration and music supervision by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County); co-direction and choreography by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman (The Producers); and direction by Prince himself.

Harold Prince is a legend in the American theatre - the acclaimed director and producer behind a long list of America's most iconic musicals and the winner of a staggering, record-breaking 21 Tony Awards. Now, he's bringing together six decades of magical moments in a new musical event, Prince of Broadway.

This thrilling night of theatre includes fully staged hits from such celebrated musicals as West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Evita, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, The Phantom of the Opera and more, in an unforgettable tribute to an unmatched Broadway career.

