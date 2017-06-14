VIDEO: Laura Benanti Returns as 'Melania Trump' on LATE SHOW

On last night's LATE SHOW, "First Lady of the United States Melania Trump" (Broadway's Laura Benanti) opens up about her big move from New York City to Washington, D.C. Check out the appearance below!

Benanti recently made her return to the Broadway stage along with actor Zachary Levi in a revival of the musical SHE LOVES ME for which she received a Tony nomination. The Tony Award-winner can currently be seen in the role of Alura Zor-El in the CBS Action Drama, Supergirl. In 2014, she joined the cast of ABC's hit series "Nashville" guest-starring as songbird Sadie Stone. Laura also appeared in recurring roles on CBS's "The Good Wife" and HBO's "Nurse Jackie."

In addition to television work and her critically acclaimed performance as Elsa Schrader in NBC's THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE, Ms. Benanti is a highly celebrated, four time Tony Award-nominated stage actress who took Broadway by storm at the age of 18.

Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

