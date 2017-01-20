VIDEO: Idina Menzel Reveals Who She Would Cast as 'Elphaba' in WICKED Movie

Broadway's Idina Menzel stopped by last night's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE and was asked by host Andy Cohen which actress she would want cast as her "Wicked" Broadway character Elphaba in the movie version. Find out her answer in the clip below and click here for more video from last night's appearance!

Idina Menzel will star in the reboot of the classic 1988 film BEACHES, airing on Lifetime on January 21 at 8/7c. Her voice can be heard as Elsa in Disney's global box office smash FROZEN, in which she sings the film's Oscar-winning song "Let It Go," and in the follow-up short, FROZEN FEVER. After Idina's performance of the multi-platinum song at the 86th annual Academy Awards, she made history as the first person with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting.

Idina earned her first Tony nomination as Maureen in the Pulitzer Prize winner Rent, and won the award for her performance as Elphaba in Wicked. Other notable roles include Rachel Berry's mother, Shelby Corcoran, on the hit television show GLEE as well as starring opposite Susan Sarandon and Amy Adams in Disney's Enchanted. Idina starred in her own PBS special, Barefoot at the Symphony, with an accompanying live album of the same name, and her highly successful 2015 international concert tour included a sold-out performance at Radio City Music Hall. Idina's most recent Broadway role as 'Elizabeth' in the original production IF/THEN earned her critical acclaim and her third Tony nomination.

Photo credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

