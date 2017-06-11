VIDEO: HELLO DOLLY's David Hyde Pierce Performs on THE TONYS

HELLO DOLLY's David Hyde Pierce performed "Penny in my Pocket" on tonight's TONY AWARDS. The actor portrays Horace Vangergelder in the hit revival. Watch the performance below.

HELLO DOLLY received 10 Tony nominations including Best Revival of a Musical Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: David Hyde Pierce, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Bette Midler, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Gavin Creel, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Kate Baldwin, Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Santo Loquasto, Best Costume Design of a Musical: Santo Loquasto, Best Lighting Design of a Musical:Natasha Katz, Best Direction of a Musical: Jerry Zaks and Best Orchestrations: Larry Hochman.

Michael Stewart's (book) and Jerry Herman's (music and lyrics) masterpiece, Hello, Dolly!, returns to Broadway starring none other than Bette Midler. Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly! is playing Broadway's legendary Shubert Theatre.

This production, the first new production of Hello, Dolly! to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, will pay tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

