VIDEO: Gloria Estefan & ON YOUR FEET! Cast Perform on New Year's Eve

Seven-time Grammy Award winner Gloria Estefan and the cast of her Broadway's ON YOUR FEET! performd live from Times Square for New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC. The performance featured current On Your Feet! stars Ana Villafañe and Ektor Rivera, who play Gloria and Emilio Estefan at the Marquis Theatre. Watch the performance below!



In a statement, Estefan shared, "I am thrilled to be a part of the greatest New Year's Eve celebration in the world, performing alongside the brilliant cast of On Your Feet!. It was Dick Clark himself who invited me to perform on THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS following my accident and recovery. And now, twenty-five years later, I am thrilled to be a part of their incredible New Year's Rockin' Eve with my sensational Broadway cast."

ON YOUR FEET! is a new Broadway musical that follows the Estefans' journey to superstardom, set to their chart-topping, smash hits, including "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "1-2-3," "Get On Your Feet," "Mi Tierra," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," and "Reach," in addition to an original song, "If I Never Got To Tell You," written by Gloria and her daughter Emily Estefan.

Cuban-American singer and actress Ana Villafae, named one of The Hollywood Reporter's top Broadway Breakout Stars of 2015,makes her "star-is-born, supernova debut" (Deadline) as Gloria Estefan opposite Josh Segarra, who brings a "forceful magnetism"(New York Times) to the role Emilio Estefan. The cast also stars Drama Desk Award winner Andra Burns (In The Heights) as Gloria's mother, Gloria Fajardo; Alma Cuervo (Beauty and the Beast) as Gloria's grandmother, Consuelo; Alexandria Suarez as Little Gloria; and Eduardo Hernandez as Nayib/Young Emilio.

ON YOUR FEET! is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray) and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, Memphis) with an original book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman, The Bodyguard Musical).

Photo credit: ABC/ Lou Rocco

