VIDEO: Cast of MISS SAIGON Perform on THE TONY AWARDS

The cast of Miss Saigon performed on tonight's TONY AWARDS. Watch the performance below! The musical revival received two Tony nominations including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Eva Noblezada.

Direct from its smash London run, Cameron Mackintosh's stunning new production of Boublil and Schonberg's legendary musical Miss Saigon landed on Broadway in March, 2017, featuring its acclaimed stars Eva Noblezada and Jon Jon Briones.

Set in 1975 during the final days of the American occupation of Saigon, Miss Saigon is an epic love story about the relationship between an American GI and a young Vietnamese woman. Orphaned by war, 17-year-old Kim is forced to work as a bar girl in a sleazy Saigon nightclub, owned by a notorious wheeler-dealer known as "The Engineer." John, an American GI, buys his friend Chris the services of Kim for the night- a night that will change their lives forever.

