VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 15: Ruben Santiago-Hudson Picks Up a Win for Best Featured Actor in a Play

May. 27, 2017  

Welcome to BroadwayWorld's Tony Award Countdown: 30 Days of TONY, a loving look at some of the most memorable moments from Tony's history featuring today's nominees!

He may be a strong contender for Best Director of a Play this season for his work on the first ever Broadway production of August Wilson's Jitney, but in 1996, Ruben Santiago-Hudson picked up his first Tony for acting in another of the legendary author's works, Seven Guitars.

One of the plays in Wilson's American Century cycle, Seven Guitars focuses on seven African-American characters in the year 1948. For his role, Ruben received the 1996 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play. The work also received a nomination for Best Play.

See Ruben's win here!


