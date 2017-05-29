VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 13: Viva La Vie Boheme!

Welcome to BroadwayWorld's Tony Award Countdown: 30 Days of TONY, a loving look at some of the most memorable moments from Tony's history featuring today's nominees!

Long before the buzzy new musical Dear Evan Hansen swept into this season and stole our hearts, Michael Grief's groundbreaking production of Jonathan Larson's RENT was the show to beat at the 1996 Tony Awards.

With an original cast that featured future stars Idina Menzel, Adam Pascal, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Taye Diggs, Jesse L. Martin, and Anthony Rapp, the show harnessed the power of rock n' roll to tell a story of friendship, family, and the eternal importance of living for today, set against the backdrop of Puccini's La Boheme.

Though the composer, Jonathan Larson, passed away suddenly before the show's off-Broadway opening, the show went on to become a cultural phenomenon and catapulted its young cast to star status. At the 1996 Tony Awards the show scooped up ten Tony nominations and took home four including posthumous wins for Best Score, Best Book, and Best Musical for Jonathan Larson.

Re-live all the seasons of love with the cast of Michael Greif's original production of RENT performing at the 1996 Tony Awards.

